Cass McCombs cancels September tour

Cass McCombs was set to be on the road next month in support of new album Heartmind, but that is now not happening. "With regrets, we are canceling our September 2022 run of shows in North America," Cass wrote on Twitter. "We hope to reschedule these markets in early 2023 and will keep everyone updated with the newly scheduled dates. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

The tour included a NYC show at Webster Hall on 9/16. Hope to see you next year, Cass. Listen to Heartmind below.