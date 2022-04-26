Cass McCombs returns with new single “Belong To Heaven” (listen)

Cass McCombs has done a variety of projects since releasing his excellent 2019 album Tip of the Sphere, but he just now released his first proper single since then, "Belong To Heaven." It was produced by longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid and features Danielle Haim on drums and vocals, The Chapin Sisters on additional vocals, Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano, Frank LoCastro on keys and Buddy Ross on hammond organ; and it's a gorgeous song that finds Cass singing about the death of a close friend over the kind of tight-yet-jammy Americana that's become his trademark. Listen below. No word yet on a new album, but here's to hoping there's more new Cass McCombs music to come.

Cass also has some upcoming West Coast dates, and those are listed below too.

Cass McCombs -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. May 21 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival Guadalajara

Tue. June 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed. June 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. June 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. June 19 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s