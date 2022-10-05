Cass McCombs & Weak Signal announce collab 7″, share “Vacation From Thought”

Fresh off releasing his great new album Heartmind (and guesting on the new Air Waves album), Cass McCombs has teamed up with his old pal Mike Bones' band Weak Signal for a collaborative 7", due November 11 via Wharf Cat. The just-released A-side "Vacation From Thought" was written and sung by Cass, and it finds him bringing his unmistakable style to a driving proto-punk backdrop. It's very cool stuff and you can stream it below. The still-to-be-released B-side "Give It Back" was written by Weak Signal and sung by Mike Bones.

Weak Signal open for Pavement in Philly tonight (10/5) and DC on Thursday (10/6), and Cass McCombs is currently on tour in Europe and the UK. He recently had to cancel his North American tour but hopes to reschedule it for early 2023.

Weak Signal Opening for Pavement

10/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/6 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Cass McCombs UK & Europe Tour

10/6 - St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace

10/7 - Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

10/8 - Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse

10/10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

10/12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

10/13 - London, UK @ Alexandria Palace Theatre

10/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall

10/16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queen’s Cross

10/18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

10/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheatre

10/20 - Utrecht, Suriname @ Cloud 9

10/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

10/24 - Hamberg, Germany @ NOCHTSPEICHER

10/25 - Kobenhavn S, Denmark @ DR Studie 2

10/26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

10/28 - Oslo Norway @ Oslo Parkteatret