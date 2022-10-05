Cass McCombs & Weak Signal announce collab 7″, share “Vacation From Thought”
Fresh off releasing his great new album Heartmind (and guesting on the new Air Waves album), Cass McCombs has teamed up with his old pal Mike Bones' band Weak Signal for a collaborative 7", due November 11 via Wharf Cat. The just-released A-side "Vacation From Thought" was written and sung by Cass, and it finds him bringing his unmistakable style to a driving proto-punk backdrop. It's very cool stuff and you can stream it below. The still-to-be-released B-side "Give It Back" was written by Weak Signal and sung by Mike Bones.
Weak Signal open for Pavement in Philly tonight (10/5) and DC on Thursday (10/6), and Cass McCombs is currently on tour in Europe and the UK. He recently had to cancel his North American tour but hopes to reschedule it for early 2023.
Weak Signal Opening for Pavement
10/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/6 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Cass McCombs UK & Europe Tour
10/6 - St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace
10/7 - Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur
10/8 - Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse
10/10 - Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
10/12 - Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
10/13 - London, UK @ Alexandria Palace Theatre
10/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall
10/16 - Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queen’s Cross
10/18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
10/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheatre
10/20 - Utrecht, Suriname @ Cloud 9
10/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
10/24 - Hamberg, Germany @ NOCHTSPEICHER
10/25 - Kobenhavn S, Denmark @ DR Studie 2
10/26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
10/28 - Oslo Norway @ Oslo Parkteatret