Cass McCombs wrapped up his tour with 2 nights at Bowery Ballroom (pics, setlist)

Cass McCombs wrapped up his East Coast tour, rescheduled from the fall, with two shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on January 26 & 27. We caught night 2, which was being filmed professionally and meant a slightly longer set than usual, with a good chunk of 2022's Heartmind played, along with songs from the rest of his catalog. He and his band were firing on on all cylinders, with Cass ripping killer solos and Shahzad Ismaily joining the band for a few songs.

Check out photos by P Squared from the whole night, including openers Weak Signal and a pic of the setlist, below.

Cass will be back on the road for West Coast dates in February and March, and those are listed below.

CASS MCCOMBS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb. 18, 2023 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew

Feb. 19, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Feb. 21, 2023 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

Feb. 23, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Feb. 25, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Feb. 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

Feb. 28, 2023 - Sonoma, CA - Sebastiani Theatre

Mar. 1, 2023 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Deer Lodge

Mar. 2, 2023 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Mar. 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Mar. 4, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Casbah