Cassandra Jenkins added to Outline: Spring at Knockdown Center

The Spring edition of seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline happens on April 30 and May 1 at Knockdown Center in Queens, and they've added to the lineup. Cassandra Jenkins joins Sunday's artists, who also include Rostam, Arooj Aftab, and L'Rain. Saturday's lineup features Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lyra Pramuk, Hyd, Loraine James, Claire Rousay, and ---__--___ (Seth Graham & More Eaze), and tickets to both nights are still available.

Cassandra recently released new song "Pygmalion" as part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary single series, and her excellent most recent album An Overview of Phenomenal Nature came out last year (order on vinyl).

Arooj Aftab, meanwhile, just won her first Grammy for Best Global Music Performance. She recently covered Rosalía's "Di Mi Nombre," as well.