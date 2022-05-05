Cassandra Jenkins announces North American tour, including dates w/ Kevin Morby
Cassandra Jenkins has been playing shows supporting her excellent 2021 album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, and she's announced a new leg of North American dates, happening this summer around her appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and Pickathon. They include shows in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Seattle, Vancouver, and more.
In the fall, Cassandra will head back out in the US for shows with Kevin Morby, including stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Asheville, Durham, and more. See all of her upcoming dates below.
Her new Brooklyn show is at Baby's All Right on July 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET.
We saw Cassandra play Knockdown Center as part of Outline: Spring on Sunday. Check out pictures below.
CASSANDRA JENKINS: 2022 TOUR
Mon, JUN 6 Parc del Fòrum Barcelona, Spain
Thu, JUN 9 Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway
Sat, JUN 11 Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sun, JUN 12 Safaripark Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Tue, JUN 14 Volksbühne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz Berlin, Germany
Thu, JUN 16 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Sun, JUL 17 Basilica Hudson Hudson, NY
Mon, JUL 18 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA
Wed, JUL 20 The Miracle Theatre Washington, DC
Fri, JUL 22 Newport Folk 2022 Newport, RI
Sun, JUL 24 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY
Mon, AUG 1 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Tue, AUG 2 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, Canada
Thu, AUG 4 Pickathon 2022 Happy Valley, OR
Aug. 5 - 7, 2022 Outside Lands Festival 2022 San Francisco, CA
Fri, AUG 19 Brecon Beacons Newport, United Kingdom
Sat, AUG 20 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
Sun, AUG 21 Summerhall Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Sun, AUG 28 Rivierenhof Antwerp, Belgium
Tue, AUG 30 Perfect Sounds Forever DA Bergen, Norway
Thu, SEP 1 Aalhaus Hamburg, Germany
Sep. 1 - 4, 2022 End Of The Road Festival 2022 Salisbury, United Kingdom
Fri, SEP 2 Terschelling West-terschelling, Netherlands
Tue, SEP 6 Sala El Sol Madrid, Spain
Wed, SEP 7 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Mon, SEP 12 Palace St. Gallen, Switzerland
Fri, SEP 16 Multiple Venues Odense, Denmark
Wed, SEP 28 Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA *
Thu, SEP 29 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA *
Sat, OCT 1 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA *
Mon, OCT 3 191 Toole Tucson, AZ *
Wed, OCT 5 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM *
Mon, OCT 10 Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK *
Tue, OCT 11 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO *
Wed, OCT 12 Buskirk-Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN *
Fri, OCT 14 The Bluff Memphis, TN *
Sat, OCT 15 The Basement East Nashville, TN *
Sun, OCT 16 Terminal West Atlanta, GA *
Tue, OCT 18 Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL *
Thu, OCT 20 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *
Fri, OCT 21 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC *
* - w/ Kevin Morby