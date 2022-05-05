Cassandra Jenkins announces North American tour, including dates w/ Kevin Morby

Cassandra Jenkins has been playing shows supporting her excellent 2021 album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, and she's announced a new leg of North American dates, happening this summer around her appearances at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and Pickathon. They include shows in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Seattle, Vancouver, and more.

In the fall, Cassandra will head back out in the US for shows with Kevin Morby, including stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Asheville, Durham, and more. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Her new Brooklyn show is at Baby's All Right on July 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET.

We saw Cassandra play Knockdown Center as part of Outline: Spring on Sunday. Check out pictures below.

CASSANDRA JENKINS: 2022 TOUR

Mon, JUN 6 Parc del Fòrum Barcelona, Spain

Thu, JUN 9 Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway

Sat, JUN 11 Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark

Sun, JUN 12 Safaripark Beekse Bergen Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Tue, JUN 14 Volksbühne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz Berlin, Germany

Thu, JUN 16 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland

Sun, JUL 17 Basilica Hudson Hudson, NY

Mon, JUL 18 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA

Wed, JUL 20 The Miracle Theatre Washington, DC

Fri, JUL 22 Newport Folk 2022 Newport, RI

Sun, JUL 24 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY

Mon, AUG 1 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

Tue, AUG 2 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, Canada

Thu, AUG 4 Pickathon 2022 Happy Valley, OR

Aug. 5 - 7, 2022 Outside Lands Festival 2022 San Francisco, CA

Fri, AUG 19 Brecon Beacons Newport, United Kingdom

Sat, AUG 20 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Sun, AUG 21 Summerhall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Sun, AUG 28 Rivierenhof Antwerp, Belgium

Tue, AUG 30 Perfect Sounds Forever DA Bergen, Norway

Thu, SEP 1 Aalhaus Hamburg, Germany

Sep. 1 - 4, 2022 End Of The Road Festival 2022 Salisbury, United Kingdom

Fri, SEP 2 Terschelling West-terschelling, Netherlands

Tue, SEP 6 Sala El Sol Madrid, Spain

Wed, SEP 7 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

Mon, SEP 12 Palace St. Gallen, Switzerland

Fri, SEP 16 Multiple Venues Odense, Denmark

Wed, SEP 28 Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA *

Thu, SEP 29 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA *

Sat, OCT 1 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA *

Mon, OCT 3 191 Toole Tucson, AZ *

Wed, OCT 5 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM *

Mon, OCT 10 Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK *

Tue, OCT 11 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO *

Wed, OCT 12 Buskirk-Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN *

Fri, OCT 14 The Bluff Memphis, TN *

Sat, OCT 15 The Basement East Nashville, TN *

Sun, OCT 16 Terminal West Atlanta, GA *

Tue, OCT 18 Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL *

Thu, OCT 20 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Fri, OCT 21 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC *

* - w/ Kevin Morby