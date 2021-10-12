Cassandra Jenkins announces outtakes/demo collection, shares “Hailey” premix

Cassandra Jenkins released an excellent new album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, back in February, and she's revisiting it with another new release, (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, a collection of previously unreleased "sonic sketches, initial run-throughs, demos, and sound recordings" from the album, due out November 19 via Ba Da Bing Records. See the cover art and tracklisting below.

From the new collection, she's shared an early version/"premix" of "Hailey," which is a beat-heavy, dance version of the track. Hear that below.

Cassandra had an NYC headlining show coming up later this month, at Bowery Ballroom on October 22 with Claire Rousay, followed by European shows in November, and dates supporting The Weather Station in the US in 2022. See all of her upcoming shows below.

Cassandra Jenkins - (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Tracklist

1. Michelangelo (demo)

2. New Bikini first take)

3. Crosshairs (interlude)

4. Ms. Cassandra

5. American Spirits

6. Hailey (premix)

7. Ambiguous Norway (instrumental)

8. Hard Drive (security guard)

CASSANDRA JENKINS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri, OCT 22 @ 8:00 PM - Bowery Ballroom - NYC

Fri, NOV 5 @ 12:00 PM - Crossing Border Festival 2021 - Den Haag, Netherlands

Tue, NOV 9 @ 7:30 PM - Green Door Store - Brighton, United Kingdom

Wed, NOV 10 @ 7:30 PM - Louisiana - Bristol, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 11 @ 7:30 PM - EartH - London, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 13 @ 12:00 PM - The Great Western Festival 2021 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 14 @ 7:30 PM - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon, NOV 15 @ 7:30 PM - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 16 @ 7:30 PM - The Hare and Hounds - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 18 @ 8:00 PM - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium

Fri, NOV 19 @ 12:00 PM - Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2021 - Paris, France

Thu, NOV 25 @ 8:00 PM - Hotel Cecil - København K, Denmark

Fri, NOV 26 @ 10:00 PM - Kristallen - Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, NOV 27 @ 7:00 PM - Ingensteds - Oslo, Norway

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC %

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 @ 8:30 PM - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA %

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - The Basement East - Nashville, TN %

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - Proud Larry's - Oxford, MS %

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX %

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - 3TEN - Austin, TX %

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA %

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Independent - San Francisco, CA %

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR %

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA %

Thu, MAR 24, 2022 @ 7:00 PM - Big Ears Festival 2022 - Knoxville, TN

% w/ The Weather Station