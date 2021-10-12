Cassandra Jenkins announces outtakes/demo collection, shares “Hailey” premix
Cassandra Jenkins released an excellent new album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, back in February, and she's revisiting it with another new release, (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, a collection of previously unreleased "sonic sketches, initial run-throughs, demos, and sound recordings" from the album, due out November 19 via Ba Da Bing Records. See the cover art and tracklisting below.
From the new collection, she's shared an early version/"premix" of "Hailey," which is a beat-heavy, dance version of the track. Hear that below.
Cassandra had an NYC headlining show coming up later this month, at Bowery Ballroom on October 22 with Claire Rousay, followed by European shows in November, and dates supporting The Weather Station in the US in 2022. See all of her upcoming shows below.
Cassandra Jenkins - (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature Tracklist
1. Michelangelo (demo)
2. New Bikini first take)
3. Crosshairs (interlude)
4. Ms. Cassandra
5. American Spirits
6. Hailey (premix)
7. Ambiguous Norway (instrumental)
8. Hard Drive (security guard)
CASSANDRA JENKINS: 2021-2022 TOUR
Fri, OCT 22 @ 8:00 PM - Bowery Ballroom - NYC
Fri, NOV 5 @ 12:00 PM - Crossing Border Festival 2021 - Den Haag, Netherlands
Tue, NOV 9 @ 7:30 PM - Green Door Store - Brighton, United Kingdom
Wed, NOV 10 @ 7:30 PM - Louisiana - Bristol, United Kingdom
Thu, NOV 11 @ 7:30 PM - EartH - London, United Kingdom
Sat, NOV 13 @ 12:00 PM - The Great Western Festival 2021 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Sun, NOV 14 @ 7:30 PM - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom
Mon, NOV 15 @ 7:30 PM - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom
Tue, NOV 16 @ 7:30 PM - The Hare and Hounds - Birmingham, United Kingdom
Thu, NOV 18 @ 8:00 PM - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium
Fri, NOV 19 @ 12:00 PM - Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2021 - Paris, France
Thu, NOV 25 @ 8:00 PM - Hotel Cecil - København K, Denmark
Fri, NOV 26 @ 10:00 PM - Kristallen - Stockholm, Sweden
Sat, NOV 27 @ 7:00 PM - Ingensteds - Oslo, Norway
Wed, FEB 2, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC %
Thu, FEB 3, 2022 @ 8:30 PM - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA %
Fri, FEB 4, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - The Basement East - Nashville, TN %
Sat, FEB 5, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - Proud Larry's - Oxford, MS %
Mon, FEB 7, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX %
Tue, FEB 8, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - 3TEN - Austin, TX %
Sat, FEB 12, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA %
Sun, FEB 13, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Independent - San Francisco, CA %
Tue, FEB 15, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR %
Thu, FEB 17, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA %
Thu, MAR 24, 2022 @ 7:00 PM - Big Ears Festival 2022 - Knoxville, TN
% w/ The Weather Station