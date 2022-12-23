Cassandra Jenkins lists her favorite albums of 2022

Cassandra Jenkins stayed busy in 2022, lending her voice to albums by Craig Finn, Rhett Miller, Will Sheff, and more, and continuing to tour supporting her fantastic 2021 album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, including festivals and shows with Kevin Morby and Bonny Light Horseman. She also released a new live EP, Chale Jaana: Cassandra Jenkins & Suhail Yusuf Khan Live, and a video for "Crosshairs (interlude)," which she collaborated on with filmmaker Adinah Dancyger, and writer, sex worker and activist Liara Roux. Watch that, and stream the EP, below.

As 2022 draws to a close, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year, and Cassandra made us a list that includes both aforementioned tourmates, plus Tomberlin, Jenny Hval, Bartees Strange, Cass McCombs, and more. Read on for Cassandra's picks.

Cassandra Jenkins' Favorite Albums of 2022

Alex G - God Save the Animals

Alabaster DePlume - Gold

Aldous Harding - Warm Chris

Tomberlin - i don't know who needs to hear this...

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Jenny Hval - Classic Objects

Perfume Genius - Ugly Season

Bartees Strange - Farm to Table

Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph

Cass McCombs - Heartmind

Bonny Light Horseman - Rolling Golden Holy