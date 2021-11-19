Cassandra Jenkins made a playlist of what she’s listening to on tour; new LP & video out now

Cassandra Jenkins has just released (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, a collection of alternate takes and outtakes from her excellent 2021 album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, along with a music video for "New Bikini (First Take)." Speaking about the album and the video, Cassandra said:

It’s been exactly two years since I wrote the songs that make up An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, and making (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature gave me the chance to revisit their origins, and step back to appreciate just how many twists and turns my life has taken since then, inside and outside of the songs. I love hearing where they started, the ideas that Josh Kaufman and I tried and discarded, and the fragments of audio left in the wings of the cutting room floor. Right now I’m on tour playing these songs with a band for the first time, and allowing them to shift again and take on new life as we play them and meet people who connected with my music over the course of the past year. Every show feels like a miracle– for so many reasons, I thought my life as a touring musician was over, and it’s hard to believe I’m here, traveling from city to city as I make my way back to the island in Norway where the seeds of my record were planted. These songs are so personal, and they continue to change as my life changes. They pushed me further into the unknown, and it’s as terrifying and beautiful as ever. I shot the video to accompany “New Bikini (First Take)” in upstate New York, where I spent much of my childhood swimming in local watering holes, where the uneven ground, sharp rocks, mud, and leeches never deterred me. One great irony of “New Bikini,” is that last year I became very ill from coming into contact with contaminated water shortly after writing the song, which led to a latent fear of swimming in streams and glens. When it came time to shoot this video last month, Wyndham (Garnett) suggested filming at a swimming hole, which meant facing and overcoming my fears. And so, in revisiting this song, and moving through discomfort, I found myself in the process of healing my wounds, once again, at the edge of the water.

Stream the new album and watch the new video below.

Cassandra recently brought her tour to NYC's Bowery Ballroom for a headlining show (pics), and she's got an upcoming tour opening for Andy Shauf that hits NYC's Webster Hall on April 1 (tickets). All dates here.

Cassandra's currently on tour in the UK and Europe, and while on the road, she made us a playlist of music that she and her band have been listening to in the van It includes songs by The The, Brian Eno & John Cale, Mdou Moctar, Alice Coltrane, Linda Perhacs, Marvin Gaye, Laurie Anderson, Robert Wyatt, The Blue Nile, Lee "Scratch" Perry, Kate Bush, Lizzo, Caroline Polachek, and much more. It covers a lot of musical ground, and you're bound to discover something new from it. Listen below.

Cassandra says, "I’m on my first headlining tour of the UK and Europe, and the members of my 6 piece band hail from Philadelphia, Glasgow, Berlin, and New York. Our music libraries cover the spectrum, so here’s a diverse playlist of what we’ve been playing in the van over the past few days, peppered with a few of my favorite songs by my bandmates’ other bands– Lylo (Glasgow & Berlin), Babe (Glasgow), Great Time (Philadelphia) and Wood River (Brooklyn, NY)."