Cassandra Jenkins played Bowery Ballroom w/ claire rousay (pics, setlist)

Cassandra Jenkins released her fantastic new album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, in February, but because of the pandemic she's only had limited chances to play songs from it live. We got a very promising taste of her full band live show when she performed a few songs on The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 in July, and after a Woodsist Fest set in September, she headlined NYC's Bowery Ballroom on Friday night (10/22). The new material sounded especially good live, fleshed out by Cassandra and her five-piece band. Phenomenal Nature centerpiece "Hard Drive" was especially revelatory, with two additional saxophone players joining the group for an all-out jam.

Experimental musician claire rousay opened the night with a thought-provoking ambient set that made great use of a sonic collage of guitar, altered vocals, recordings, and more. See pictures from both sets, including Cassandra's setlist, below.

Cassandra begins a fall tour of Europe and the UK in November, and supports The Weather Station on tour in the US in February of 2022.