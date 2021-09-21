Cassandra Jenkins playing Bowery Ballroom, drops off St. Vincent tour

Cassandra Jenkins will be on tour soon, opening for St. Vincent on a few shows, including NYC's Radio City Music Hall on October 12 (tickets). UPDATE: Cassandra has dropped off of St. Vincent's tour, but she has announced a headline show in NYC at Bowery Ballroom on October 22 with a "Special Guest." Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10 AM and there's a Citi card member presale happening now.

On Saturday (9/25), Cassandra will play the Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY alongside Yo La Tengo, Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, and John Andrews + the Yawns. Sunday has Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, and more.

Cassandra will also be opening for The Weather Station in 2022, including dates in Asheville, Atlanta, Nashville, Oxford, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. She'll also be playing Big Ears in March. All dates are listed, along with a stream this year's fantastic An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, below.

Cassandra Jenkins - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sat, SEP 25 @ 1:00 PM - Arrowood Farms - Accord, NY (Woodsist Fest)

Fri, OCT 22 @ 8:00 PM - Bowery Ballroom - NYC

Fri, NOV 5 @ 12:00 PM - Crossing Border Festival 2021 - Den Haag, Netherlands

Tue, NOV 9 @ 7:30 PM - Green Door Store - Brighton, United Kingdom

Wed, NOV 10 @ 7:30 PM - Louisiana - Bristol, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 11 @ 7:30 PM - EartH - London, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 13 @ 12:00 PM - The Great Western Festival 2021 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 14 @ 7:30 PM - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon, NOV 15 @ 7:30 PM - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 16 @ 7:30 PM - The Hare and Hounds - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 18 @ 8:00 PM - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium

Fri, NOV 19 @ 12:00 PM - Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2021 - Paris, France

Thu, NOV 25 @ 8:00 PM - Hotel Cecil - København K, Denmark

Fri, NOV 26 @ 10:00 PM - Kristallen - Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, NOV 27 @ 7:00 PM - Ingensteds - Oslo, Norway

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC %

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 @ 8:30 PM - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA %

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - The Basement East - Nashville, TN %

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 @ 9:00 PM - Proud Larry's - Oxford, MS %

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX %

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - 3TEN - Austin, TX %

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA %

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - The Independent - San Francisco, CA %

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR %

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA %

Thu, MAR 24, 2022 @ 7:00 PM - Big Ears Festival 2022 - Knoxville, TN

% w/ The Weather Station