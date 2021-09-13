Cassette Week announces 2021 exclusive titles
The 2021 edition of Cassette Week, the celebration of the original portable, recordable format founded by Tapehead City, happens October 10-16 at participating independent record stores around the country. They've just announced this year's exclusive titles you can get on tape and they include: Bad Brains' Rock for Light, The Good Life's Black Out, Pylon's Gyrate and Chomp, Bim Skala Bim's Sonic Tonic, The Slackers' Dub Classics, The Queers' Reverberation, GOGGS' En vivo en Teragram Ballroom, Half Past Two's s/t, A Tribute to Repo Man (featuring Black Francis, Amanda Palmer, Mike Watt, more), and more.
Check out the full list of exclusive Cassette Week 2021 releases and participating store, and for more info head to the Cassette Week website.
CASSETTE WEEK 2021 RELEASES
Various Artists
A Tribute to Repo Man
American Laundromat Records
Bad Brains
Rock For Light
Org Music / Tapehead City
The Good Life
Black Out
Saddle Creek / Tapehead City
Various Artists
Tapes Not Dead Vol.4
Tapehead City
The Bobby Lees
Beauty Pageant [redux]
Tapehead City
Rebuilder
Rock and Roll in America (the demos)
not on label
Open Hand
You And Me
Blacktop Records
Nat James Rufus
Goes Solow
Not On Label
The Hyacinth Girls
Happy Now?
Cassette Pirate
The Maples
Nocturnal Play
Blade Records
Del Water Gap
Del Water Gap
Mom+Pop
Horse Head
Romantic
Eyeball Records
Slug Christ, Foxwedding
Inner Worm Inner God
Eyeball Records
YVNCC
Fissure
Eyeball Records
BBY Goyard
The Secret Lies With Charlotte
Eyeball Records
Blackwinterwells
Fractalize
Eyeball Records
N8NOFACE
Bound To Let You Down
Eyeball Records
Carpetgarden
The Way He Looks
House Anxiety / Eyeball Records
Jaxxon D. Silva
Painting with Poison
Eyeball Records
BBY Goyard
The Secret Lies with Charlotte Volume 2
Eyeball Records
Disflex6
Where The Sidewalk Ends
Sunset Leagues International
The Self-Help Tapes
Haunted Addicts
Strange Daisy Records
Mystery Artist
Mystery Album
Strange Daisy Records
Livingmore
Take Me
Nomad Eel Records
Cassius King
Field Trip
Nomad Eel Records
Dream Phases
New Distractions
Nomad Eel Records
Stice
Stice's Satyricon
Ramp Local
Corrupt Vision
Obligatory Cover EP
No Time Records
Yacøpsæ
Pop-Punk Alienation
No Time Records
Count Cooleye
Game On
Hyper Fire Records
Shadow House
The Little Album
not on label
Sometime In February
Here Goes
Friend Club Records
Pylon
Gyrate
New West Records
Pylon
Chomp
New West Records
Lilly Hiatt
Lately
New West Records
Hallmark '87
A T R I U M
Night Light Tapes
Bim Skala Bim
Sonic Tonic
Jump Up Records
The Slackers
Dub Classics
Jump Up Records
Various Artists
We Do The Ska Vol 3
Jump Up Records
Various Artists
Too Hectic: California Ska Punk
Jump Up Records / Pay Attention
Man-Like Devin
Wheel And Shoulder: Acoustic Reggae, Rocksteady & Ska Vol 1
Jump Up Records
Various / DJ Chuck Wren
Ska Boom! : Obscure American 80s Ska Mix
Jump Up Records / Diwulf Publishing
Dax Norman
Pictures of Food
Reverse Engine Records
Slow Rosary
Refinery
Independent
Analogue Electronic Whatever
Fuzzy Pop and Mardy Moods
Beetawave Records
Class Traitor
Class Traitor
Not on label
bedd
1⅞
Beanie Tapes
Various Artists
Continuous Play 03
Beanie Tapes
Decades
Hermetic Drift
Decades Music
Various Artists including ( Bugseed, Tortilla Katour, PIG PEN, Dr Doppler, Sneadr, Herma Puma
Bake Sale Volume 9
Cheeba Cheeba Records
The Littlest Viking
Labor & Lust
Killer Tofu Records
Kolton's Revenge
Kolton's Revenge
Blacktop Records
Farfisa
Gänger
Sour Grapes Records
Dj Not Not
オワッソサンセット
Fried Plum Records
The Midnight
Monsters
Counter
KYŌGEN
I CRY
Ramber Records
Road Pig
Demo
Quone City Press
The Queers
Reverberation
Sexy Baby Records / Tapehead City
The Square Community
Words Are No Constellation
No Pressure Records
Radio Intercept / Vitamin Manifest (split release)
Sounds of Other Cities Volume 1
Personal Soundtracks
Shaun Robert
Swan Song For Tape Recorder
Personal Soundtracks
NEEK THE EXOTIC FEATURING LARGE PRO
XTRAEXOITC
Hustle Don't Stop Entertainment, LLC
Miroque
Botanical Sunset
Slow Editions
Miroque
Botanical Sunset
Slow Editions
Various artists
LETHAL
Space cassette x elle cee
ElCamino x 38 Spesh
Sacred Psalms
Air Vinyl/Get On Down
David Bavas
Stoneboro, PA
Proud Mountain Records
Adam Camm
Echo Chamber - Single
Not on Label
Something About Vampires And Sluts
Live at CBGB's
Broken Sound Tapes
Various
Aspirin Age (a shoegaze compilation)
Broken Sound Tapes
Various Artists
THE BAGGIE SPLIT VOL. 5
Blade Records, No Time Records, Captain Crook Records & Stay Tough Records
GØGGS
En vivo en Teragram Ballroom
Fichines Ruido Zafarla
Mr. Kingpin
Introducing...
Jump Up Records
Half Past Two
self-titled
Jump Up / Pay Attention
R.J. Bloke
Hold Drugs Dear
Nomad Eel Records
PARTICIPATING STORES
Tapehead City
P.O. Box 243, Atlantic Beach, NY 11509 USA
La Casetería
Virtual Store, Córdoba, Córdoba 5009 Argentina
Limited to One Record Store
221 East 10th Street, Basement west, in between 1st and 2nd ave., New York, NY 10003 United States
Turntable Texas
6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States
Residency Records
99 Bridge St., Residency Records, Salem, Massachusetts 01970 United States
Resurrection records
1927 w. northwest blvd, spokane, wa 99205 usa
Park ave cds
2916 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 United States
T-Bones Records & Cafe
2101 Hardy St., HATTIESBURG, MS 39401 United States
CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
1213 S.COOPER, ARLINGTON, TX 76010 US
MadCity Music
2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704 USA
JB's Analog
5850 NW 50th St, Warr Acres, OK 73122 United States
Record Krate Raleigh
508 St. Mary’s Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 United States
Record Krate Wake Forest
208 S White Street, Wale Forest, Nc 27587 Usa
Black Dots
368 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14213 USA
If It Plays It Stays
340 Borden Rd, San Marcos, Ca 92069 USA
Rainbow Records
218 East Main Street, Suite #114, Newark, DE 19711 US
Graveface
5 w 40th st, Savannah, ga 31401 usa
Turntable Texas
6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States
Pagal Record Store
13 A hauz khas village, Delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110016 India
Time Warp Media LLC
8188 Main Street, Ellicott City, Maryland 21043 USA
Vertical House Records
2211 Seminole Drive Southwest, RR#9, Huntsville, AL 35805 United States
Black Dots
368 Grant Street, Buffalo, Ny 14213 USA
TBONES Records and Cafe
2101 Hardy St., 2101 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401 United States
Rock & Roll Graveyard
115 A E Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701 United States
Dead Ahead Records
85 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, Ca 91024 United states
3rd Floor Tapes
3rdfloortapes.com
TBD, Chicago, IL 60622 USA