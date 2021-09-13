Cassette Week announces 2021 exclusive titles

The 2021 edition of Cassette Week, the celebration of the original portable, recordable format founded by Tapehead City, happens October 10-16 at participating independent record stores around the country. They've just announced this year's exclusive titles you can get on tape and they include: Bad Brains' Rock for Light, The Good Life's Black Out, Pylon's Gyrate and Chomp, Bim Skala Bim's Sonic Tonic, The Slackers' Dub Classics, The Queers' Reverberation, GOGGS' En vivo en Teragram Ballroom, Half Past Two's s/t, A Tribute to Repo Man (featuring Black Francis, Amanda Palmer, Mike Watt, more), and more.

Check out the full list of exclusive Cassette Week 2021 releases and participating store, and for more info head to the Cassette Week website.

CASSETTE WEEK 2021 RELEASES



Various Artists

A Tribute to Repo Man

American Laundromat Records

Bad Brains

Rock For Light

Org Music / Tapehead City

The Good Life

Black Out

Saddle Creek / Tapehead City

Various Artists

Tapes Not Dead Vol.4

Tapehead City

The Bobby Lees

Beauty Pageant [redux]

Tapehead City

Rebuilder

Rock and Roll in America (the demos)

not on label

Open Hand

You And Me

Blacktop Records

Nat James Rufus

Goes Solow

Not On Label

The Hyacinth Girls

Happy Now?

Cassette Pirate

The Maples

Nocturnal Play

Blade Records

Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap

Mom+Pop

Horse Head

Romantic

Eyeball Records

Slug Christ, Foxwedding

Inner Worm Inner God

Eyeball Records

YVNCC

Fissure

Eyeball Records

BBY Goyard

The Secret Lies With Charlotte

Eyeball Records

Blackwinterwells

Fractalize

Eyeball Records

N8NOFACE

Bound To Let You Down

Eyeball Records

Carpetgarden

The Way He Looks

House Anxiety / Eyeball Records

Jaxxon D. Silva

Painting with Poison

Eyeball Records

BBY Goyard

The Secret Lies with Charlotte Volume 2

Eyeball Records

Disflex6

Where The Sidewalk Ends

Sunset Leagues International

The Self-Help Tapes

Haunted Addicts

Strange Daisy Records

Mystery Artist

Mystery Album

Strange Daisy Records

Livingmore

Take Me

Nomad Eel Records

Cassius King

Field Trip

Nomad Eel Records

Dream Phases

New Distractions

Nomad Eel Records

Stice

Stice's Satyricon

Ramp Local

Corrupt Vision

Obligatory Cover EP

No Time Records

Yacøpsæ

Pop-Punk Alienation

No Time Records

Count Cooleye

Game On

Hyper Fire Records

Shadow House

The Little Album

not on label

Sometime In February

Here Goes

Friend Club Records

Pylon

Gyrate

New West Records

Pylon

Chomp

New West Records

Lilly Hiatt

Lately

New West Records

Hallmark '87

A T R I U M

Night Light Tapes

Bim Skala Bim

Sonic Tonic

Jump Up Records

The Slackers

Dub Classics

Jump Up Records

Various Artists

We Do The Ska Vol 3

Jump Up Records

Various Artists

Too Hectic: California Ska Punk

Jump Up Records / Pay Attention

Man-Like Devin

Wheel And Shoulder: Acoustic Reggae, Rocksteady & Ska Vol 1

Jump Up Records

Various / DJ Chuck Wren

Ska Boom! : Obscure American 80s Ska Mix

Jump Up Records / Diwulf Publishing

Dax Norman

Pictures of Food

Reverse Engine Records

Slow Rosary

Refinery

Independent

Analogue Electronic Whatever

Fuzzy Pop and Mardy Moods

Beetawave Records

Class Traitor

Class Traitor

Not on label

bedd

1⅞

Beanie Tapes

Various Artists

Continuous Play 03

Beanie Tapes

Decades

Hermetic Drift

Decades Music

Various Artists including ( Bugseed, Tortilla Katour, PIG PEN, Dr Doppler, Sneadr, Herma Puma

Bake Sale Volume 9

Cheeba Cheeba Records

The Littlest Viking

Labor & Lust

Killer Tofu Records

Kolton's Revenge

Kolton's Revenge

Blacktop Records

Farfisa

Gänger

Sour Grapes Records

Dj Not Not

オワッソサンセット

Fried Plum Records

The Midnight

Monsters

Counter

KYŌGEN

I CRY

Ramber Records

Road Pig

Demo

Quone City Press

The Queers

Reverberation

Sexy Baby Records / Tapehead City

The Square Community

Words Are No Constellation

No Pressure Records

Radio Intercept / Vitamin Manifest (split release)

Sounds of Other Cities Volume 1

Personal Soundtracks

Shaun Robert

Swan Song For Tape Recorder

Personal Soundtracks

NEEK THE EXOTIC FEATURING LARGE PRO

XTRAEXOITC

Hustle Don't Stop Entertainment, LLC

Miroque

Botanical Sunset

Slow Editions

Miroque

Botanical Sunset

Slow Editions

Various artists

LETHAL

Space cassette x elle cee

ElCamino x 38 Spesh

Sacred Psalms

Air Vinyl/Get On Down

David Bavas

Stoneboro, PA

Proud Mountain Records

Adam Camm

Echo Chamber - Single

Not on Label

Something About Vampires And Sluts

Live at CBGB's

Broken Sound Tapes

Various

Aspirin Age (a shoegaze compilation)

Broken Sound Tapes

Various Artists

THE BAGGIE SPLIT VOL. 5

Blade Records, No Time Records, Captain Crook Records & Stay Tough Records

GØGGS

En vivo en Teragram Ballroom

Fichines Ruido Zafarla

Mr. Kingpin

Introducing...

Jump Up Records

Half Past Two

self-titled

Jump Up / Pay Attention

R.J. Bloke

Hold Drugs Dear

Nomad Eel Records

PARTICIPATING STORES

Tapehead City

P.O. Box 243, Atlantic Beach, NY 11509 USA

La Casetería

Virtual Store, Córdoba, Córdoba 5009 Argentina

Limited to One Record Store

221 East 10th Street, Basement west, in between 1st and 2nd ave., New York, NY 10003 United States

Turntable Texas

6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States

Residency Records

99 Bridge St., Residency Records, Salem, Massachusetts 01970 United States

Resurrection records

1927 w. northwest blvd, spokane, wa 99205 usa

Park ave cds

2916 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 United States

T-Bones Records & Cafe

2101 Hardy St., HATTIESBURG, MS 39401 United States

CD Warehouse Records & Tapes

1213 S.COOPER, ARLINGTON, TX 76010 US

MadCity Music

2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704 USA

JB's Analog

5850 NW 50th St, Warr Acres, OK 73122 United States

Record Krate Raleigh

508 St. Mary’s Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 United States

Record Krate Wake Forest

208 S White Street, Wale Forest, Nc 27587 Usa

Black Dots

368 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14213 USA

If It Plays It Stays

340 Borden Rd, San Marcos, Ca 92069 USA

Rainbow Records

218 East Main Street, Suite #114, Newark, DE 19711 US

Graveface

5 w 40th st, Savannah, ga 31401 usa

Turntable Texas

6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States

Pagal Record Store

13 A hauz khas village, Delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110016 India

Time Warp Media LLC

8188 Main Street, Ellicott City, Maryland 21043 USA

Vertical House Records

2211 Seminole Drive Southwest, RR#9, Huntsville, AL 35805 United States

Black Dots

368 Grant Street, Buffalo, Ny 14213 USA

TBONES Records and Cafe

2101 Hardy St., 2101 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401 United States

Rock & Roll Graveyard

115 A E Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701 United States

Dead Ahead Records

85 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, Ca 91024 United states

3rd Floor Tapes

3rdfloortapes.com

TBD, Chicago, IL 60622 USA