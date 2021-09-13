Cassette Week announces 2021 exclusive titles

The 2021 edition of Cassette Week, the celebration of the original portable, recordable format founded by Tapehead City, happens October 10-16 at participating independent record stores around the country. They've just announced this year's exclusive titles you can get on tape and they include: Bad Brains' Rock for Light, The Good Life's Black Out, Pylon's Gyrate and Chomp, Bim Skala Bim's Sonic Tonic, The Slackers' Dub Classics, The Queers' Reverberation, GOGGS' En vivo en Teragram Ballroom, Half Past Two's s/t, A Tribute to Repo Man (featuring Black Francis, Amanda Palmer, Mike Watt, more), and more.

Check out the full list of exclusive Cassette Week 2021 releases and participating store, and for more info head to the Cassette Week website.

CASSETTE WEEK 2021 RELEASES

Various Artists
A Tribute to Repo Man
American Laundromat Records

Bad Brains
Rock For Light
Org Music / Tapehead City

The Good Life
Black Out
Saddle Creek / Tapehead City

Various Artists
Tapes Not Dead Vol.4
Tapehead City

The Bobby Lees
Beauty Pageant [redux]
Tapehead City

Rebuilder
Rock and Roll in America (the demos)
not on label

Open Hand
You And Me
Blacktop Records

Nat James Rufus
Goes Solow
Not On Label

The Hyacinth Girls
Happy Now?
Cassette Pirate

The Maples
Nocturnal Play
Blade Records

Del Water Gap
Del Water Gap
Mom+Pop

Horse Head
Romantic
Eyeball Records

Slug Christ, Foxwedding
Inner Worm Inner God
Eyeball Records

YVNCC
Fissure
Eyeball Records

BBY Goyard
The Secret Lies With Charlotte
Eyeball Records

Blackwinterwells
Fractalize
Eyeball Records

N8NOFACE
Bound To Let You Down
Eyeball Records

Carpetgarden
The Way He Looks
House Anxiety / Eyeball Records

Jaxxon D. Silva
Painting with Poison
Eyeball Records

BBY Goyard
The Secret Lies with Charlotte Volume 2
Eyeball Records

Disflex6
Where The Sidewalk Ends
Sunset Leagues International

The Self-Help Tapes
Haunted Addicts
Strange Daisy Records

Mystery Artist
Mystery Album
Strange Daisy Records

Livingmore
Take Me
Nomad Eel Records

Cassius King
Field Trip
Nomad Eel Records

Dream Phases
New Distractions
Nomad Eel Records

Stice
Stice's Satyricon
Ramp Local

Corrupt Vision
Obligatory Cover EP
No Time Records

Yacøpsæ
Pop-Punk Alienation
No Time Records

Count Cooleye
Game On
Hyper Fire Records

Shadow House
The Little Album
not on label

Sometime In February
Here Goes
Friend Club Records

Pylon
Gyrate
New West Records

Pylon
Chomp
New West Records

Lilly Hiatt
Lately
New West Records

Hallmark '87
A T R I U M
Night Light Tapes

Bim Skala Bim
Sonic Tonic
Jump Up Records

The Slackers
Dub Classics
Jump Up Records

Various Artists
We Do The Ska Vol 3
Jump Up Records

Various Artists
Too Hectic: California Ska Punk
Jump Up Records / Pay Attention

Man-Like Devin
Wheel And Shoulder: Acoustic Reggae, Rocksteady & Ska Vol 1
Jump Up Records

Various / DJ Chuck Wren
Ska Boom! : Obscure American 80s Ska Mix
Jump Up Records / Diwulf Publishing

Dax Norman
Pictures of Food
Reverse Engine Records

Slow Rosary
Refinery
Independent

Analogue Electronic Whatever
Fuzzy Pop and Mardy Moods
Beetawave Records

Class Traitor
Class Traitor
Not on label

bedd
1⅞
Beanie Tapes

Various Artists
Continuous Play 03
Beanie Tapes

Decades
Hermetic Drift
Decades Music

Various Artists including ( Bugseed, Tortilla Katour, PIG PEN, Dr Doppler, Sneadr, Herma Puma
Bake Sale Volume 9
Cheeba Cheeba Records

The Littlest Viking
Labor & Lust
Killer Tofu Records

Kolton's Revenge
Kolton's Revenge
Blacktop Records

Farfisa
Gänger
Sour Grapes Records

Dj Not Not
オワッソサンセット
Fried Plum Records

The Midnight
Monsters
Counter

KYŌGEN
I CRY
Ramber Records

Road Pig
Demo
Quone City Press

The Queers
Reverberation
Sexy Baby Records / Tapehead City

The Square Community
Words Are No Constellation
No Pressure Records

Radio Intercept / Vitamin Manifest (split release)
Sounds of Other Cities Volume 1
Personal Soundtracks

Shaun Robert
Swan Song For Tape Recorder
Personal Soundtracks

NEEK THE EXOTIC FEATURING LARGE PRO
XTRAEXOITC
Hustle Don't Stop Entertainment, LLC

Miroque
Botanical Sunset
Slow Editions

Miroque
Botanical Sunset
Slow Editions

Various artists
LETHAL
Space cassette x elle cee

ElCamino x 38 Spesh
Sacred Psalms
Air Vinyl/Get On Down

David Bavas
Stoneboro, PA
Proud Mountain Records

Adam Camm
Echo Chamber - Single
Not on Label

Something About Vampires And Sluts
Live at CBGB's
Broken Sound Tapes

Various
Aspirin Age (a shoegaze compilation)
Broken Sound Tapes

Various Artists
THE BAGGIE SPLIT VOL. 5
Blade Records, No Time Records, Captain Crook Records & Stay Tough Records

GØGGS
En vivo en Teragram Ballroom
Fichines Ruido Zafarla

Mr. Kingpin
Introducing...
Jump Up Records

Half Past Two
self-titled
Jump Up / Pay Attention

R.J. Bloke
Hold Drugs Dear
Nomad Eel Records

PARTICIPATING STORES

Tapehead City
P.O. Box 243, Atlantic Beach, NY 11509 USA

La Casetería
Virtual Store, Córdoba, Córdoba 5009 Argentina

Limited to One Record Store
221 East 10th Street, Basement west, in between 1st and 2nd ave., New York, NY 10003 United States

Turntable Texas
6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States

Residency Records
99 Bridge St., Residency Records, Salem, Massachusetts 01970 United States

Resurrection records
1927 w. northwest blvd, spokane, wa 99205 usa

Park ave cds
2916 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 United States

T-Bones Records & Cafe
2101 Hardy St., HATTIESBURG, MS 39401 United States

CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
1213 S.COOPER, ARLINGTON, TX 76010 US

MadCity Music
2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704 USA

JB's Analog
5850 NW 50th St, Warr Acres, OK 73122 United States

Record Krate Raleigh
508 St. Mary’s Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 United States

Record Krate Wake Forest
208 S White Street, Wale Forest, Nc 27587 Usa

Black Dots
368 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14213 USA

If It Plays It Stays
340 Borden Rd, San Marcos, Ca 92069 USA

Rainbow Records
218 East Main Street, Suite #114, Newark, DE 19711 US

Graveface
5 w 40th st, Savannah, ga 31401 usa

Turntable Texas
6105 Denton Hwy. STE 20, Haltom City, TX 76148 United States

Pagal Record Store
13 A hauz khas village, Delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110016 India

Time Warp Media LLC
8188 Main Street, Ellicott City, Maryland 21043 USA

Vertical House Records
2211 Seminole Drive Southwest, RR#9, Huntsville, AL 35805 United States

Black Dots
368 Grant Street, Buffalo, Ny 14213 USA

TBONES Records and Cafe
2101 Hardy St., 2101 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401 United States

Rock & Roll Graveyard
115 A E Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701 United States

Dead Ahead Records
85 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, Ca 91024 United states

3rd Floor Tapes
3rdfloortapes.com
TBD, Chicago, IL 60622 USA

