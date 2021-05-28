Cassette Week returning for second year, announces 2021 dates

Tapehead City launched Cassette Week, their celebration of the original portable, recordable format, in 2020 and they've just announced that it'll back for its second edition, happening Oct 10-16, 2021 at participating stores across North America and online.

The full list of 2021 Cassette Week exclusive releases won't be announced till September 13 but you can sign up for details now. One thing they have shared is that this year's CW will salute Lou Ottens, the inventor of the cassette, who died earlier this year. They've got a commemorative t-shirt available for pre-order and you can check out the design below.