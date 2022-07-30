Castanets’ Ray Raposa has died at 41

Ray Raposa, the folk artist best known for his music as Castanets, has died at age 41. Via Pitchfork, the news came via Sufjan Stevens' Asthmatic Kitty label, who released much of Raposa's work and wrote, “It is with great sorrow that the family of Raymond Raposa announce his passing today. Raymond was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, friend, and musician. He will be greatly missed.”

Sufjan who collaborated with Ray over the years in addition to releasing his records, paid tribute to Ray on his Tumblr, writing, "He was a bright star, a good friend, and a great musician. It was always such a joy and a fierce spiritual journey to work with him. Heavy hearts and deep sorrows over here. Ray, may your soul glimmer brightly on the other side! And may perpetual light shine upon you. I love you.”

Born in Michigan City, Indiana in 1981, Raposa released six albums as Castanets, including debut album Cathedral, 2007's In the Vines and 2009's Texas Rose, the Thaw, and the Beasts. In 2012 he released Little Death Shaker as Raymond Byron & the White Freighter and then revived the Castanets moniker for 2014's Decimation Blues. Raposa also Phosphorescent, Dawn Smithson, and more, and earlier this year released Bond Wire Cur as Raymond Byron.

Rest easy, Ray. Listen to Cathedral below.