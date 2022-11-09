“Casual” singer Chappell Roan announces first headlining tour for 2023

Alt-pop artist Chappell Roan, aka Los Angeles-via-Missouri singer and songwriter Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, released her debut EP, School Nights, in 2017, and has since put out a string of singles and toured with Olivia Rodrigo, among others. The most recent of those tracks is very catchy recent single "Casual," which she teased with viral TikTok clips. Produced by fellow Olivia Rodrigo collaborator (and former As Tall As Lions vocalist) Dan Nigro, the shimmering track gets candid about Roan's resentment over a partner who's more-than-a-fling but won't commit. "I get pissed every single time I sing this song," she writes. "I know most of you can relate to the feeling of thinking a relationship is deeper than it really is."

Chappell also has announced her first headlining tour, the "Naked in North America Tour." It runs through February and March of 2023, beginning in Phoenix and wrapping up in Los Angeles. Before that, she supports Fletcher on West Coast shows this month. See all dates below.

The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

CHAPPELL ROAN: 2022-2023 TOUR

Nov 10 Thu Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada *

Nov 13 Sun McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States *

Nov 14 Mon Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA, United States *

Nov 16 Wed Fox Theater Oakland, CA, United States *

Nov 17 Thu Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Nov 18 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Feb 15 Wed Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ, United States

Feb 18 Sat House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX, United States

Feb 19 Sun House of Blues Houston Houston, TX, United States

Feb 20 Mon Parish Austin, TX, United States

Feb 22 Wed Center Stage Atlanta, GA, United States

Feb 23 Thu The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States

Feb 25 Sat The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States

Feb 26 Sun Black Cat Washington, DC, United States

Feb 28 Tue Webster Hall New York, NY, United States

Mar 1 Wed The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States

Mar 3 Fri Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada

Mar 4 Sat A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH, United States

Mar 5 Sun Subterranean Chicago, IL, United States

Mar 6 Mon Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO, United States

Mar 8 Wed Marquis Theater Denver, CO, United States

Mar 9 Thu Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Mar 11 Sat Madame Lou's Seattle, WA, United States

Mar 12 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States

Mar 14 Tue Swedish American Hall San Francisco, CA, United States

Mar 15 Wed The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA, United States

* - supporting Fletcher