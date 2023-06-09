Catherine Cohen’s show “Come for Me” is at Joe’s Pub though June (pics)

Comedian, actress and singer Catherine Cohen is in the midst of her "Come for Me" residency at Joe's Pub that's described as "an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs. Emotionally prepare yourself for sexy stand-up & songs about finding your purpose, filling the void and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your personality."

Come For Me, which also features an opening set from kechukwu Ufomadu, runs through June 30 and some tickets are still available. We caught one of the early shows in the run and photos by David Andrako are in this post and continue below.