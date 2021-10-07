Cat Power announces new covers LP, shares renditions of Frank Oean & The Pogues

Cat Power has long had a special way of making other people's songs her own, and she's released two albums worth of covers already, 2000's The Covers Record and 2008's Jukebox. Now she has a third on the way, titled, simply, Covers, and due out January 14 via Domino. Pre-order now on gold vinyl.

She announced the album with an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (10/6), where she performed a rendition of Frank Ocean's channel ORANGE track "Bad Religion" with her band. The cover had its origins in performing one of her own songs, "In Your Face" off 2018's Wanderer, on tour. "That song was bringing me down," she says. "So I started pulling out lyrics from ‘Bad Religion’ and singing those instead of getting super depressed. Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music."

In addition to "Bad Religion," Cat Power has shared a second song from the album, her version of The Pogues' "A Pair of Brown Eyes" that she calls her "personal favorite." Hear that and "Bad Religion," and watch the Corden performance, below.

Covers also features versions of songs by Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, The Replacements, Bob Seger, Jackson Browne, and more, as well as an updated version of Cat Power's The Greatest track "Hate." See the cover art and tracklist below.

CAT POWER - COVERS TRACKLIST

Bad Religion - Frank Ocean

Unhate - Cat Power - Chan Marshall

Pa Pa Power - Dead Man’s Bones

White Mustang - Lana Del Rey

A Pair of Brown Eyes - The Pogues

Against the Wind - Bob Seger

Endless Sea - Iggy Pop

These Days - Jackson Browne

It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Kitty Wells

I Had a Dream Joe - Nick Cave

Here Comes a Regular - The Replacements

I’ll Be Seeing You - Billie Holiday

