Cat Power recreating Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall show live this fall

Cat Power has announced that she'll cover Bob Dylan"s legendary 1966 Royal Albert Hall show in full at that same iconic London venue on November 5. The show came at the end of the 'Dylan goes electric' tour, and like at the actual show -- which was released as the fourth volume of Dylan's The Bootleg Series -- Cat Power will do the first half of the show acoustic and the second half electric.

"When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer," Cat Power said in a statement. "I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there."

Tickets go on sale Friday (7/15).

Earlier this year, Cat Power released the covers album Covers.

Listen to Cat Power's cover of "Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again" from the Bob Dylan biopic I'm Not There:

Cat Power -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 16, 2022 - The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

July 18, 2022 - Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

July 20, 2022 - The Showbox in Seattle, WA

July 21, 2022 - Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BC

July 22, 2022 - Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

July 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

July 27, 2022 - Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2022 - Granada Theatre in Dallas, TX

July 29, 2022 - Emo’s in Austin, TX

July 30, 2022 - House of Blues in Houston, TX

August 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

August 2, 2022 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

August 3, 2022 - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

September 9, 2022 - Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, CA

September 10, 2022 - Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

September 12, 2022 - Palace Theatre in San Francisco, CA

September 13, 2022 - Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, CA

September 14, 2022 - Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA

September 15, 2022 - Rifflandia 2022 in Victoria, CA

September 19, 2022 – St Augustine Amphitheatre, Florida – w/Jack White

September 20, 2022 – James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida – w/Jack White

September 21, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida – w/Jack White

October 9, 2022 – Pepsi Center, Mexico City, MX – w/Jack White