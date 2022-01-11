Cat Power reschedules North American tour

Cat Power's new album, Covers, is out this week and her North American tour was set to start Sunday in Albany, NY. The first leg of the tour has now been postponed due to the Omicron surge and dates now start April 13 in Atlanta, GA and run through August 1 in Nashville. All dates are listed below.

The new NYC date is at Brooklyn Steel on April 18 and the new L.A. date is at The Orpheum Theater on July 16. All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored on the new date.

Cat Power - 2022 Tour Dates:

April 13, 2022 - Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

April 14, 2022 - Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

April 15, 2022 - Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

April 17, 2022 - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) in Philadelphia, PA

April 18, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY

April 19, 2022 - Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON

April 21, 2022 - St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, MI

April 22, 2022 - Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

April 23, 2022 - Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN

April 25, 2022 - Red Flag in St. Louis, MO

April 26, 2022 - The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN

April 27, 2022 - House of Blues in Cleveland, OH

April 29, 2022 - Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

April 30, 2022 - White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ

May 1, 2022 - The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY

May 2, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

May 22, 2022 - Salle Pleyel in Paris, France

May 28, 2022 - Les Docks in Lausanne, Switzerland

May 29, 2022 - Salle Pleyel in Paris, France

May 31, 2022 - La Cooperative de Mai in Clermont-Ferrand, France

June 1, 2022 - L’Atelier in Luxembourg, Luxembourg

June 3, 2022 - Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany

June 6, 2022 - Le Rocher de Palmer in Cenon, France

June 7, 2022 - Stereolux in Nantes, France

June 8, 2022 - Le Mem - Rennes in Rennes, France

June 12, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, Netherlands

June 13, 2022 - Kampnagel in Hamburg, Germany

June 15, 2022 - La Sirene in La Rochelle, France

June 16, 2022 - Le 106 in Rouen, France

June 20, 2022 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Roma, Italy

June 21, 2022 - Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022 in Sesto Al Reghena, Italy

June 22, 2022 - Kaufleuten in Zürich, Switzerland

July 16, 2022 - The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

July 18, 2022 - Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

July 20, 2022 - The Showbox in Seattle, WA

July 22, 2022 - Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

July 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

July 27, 2022 - Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2022 - Granada Theatre in Dallas, TX

July 29, 2022 - Emo’s in Austin, TX

July 30, 2022 - House of Blues in Houston, TX

August 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN