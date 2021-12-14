Cat Power shares Billie Holiday cover and new version of her own song “Hate”

Cat Power has shared her cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You" from her upcoming album Covers, due 1/14 via Domino. It's a lovely update of the song that does justice to the original without seeming like imitation, and the song comes with a nostalgic Greg Hunt-directed music video that was inspired by the Billie Holiday era too. "When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind," Cat Power said of "I'll Be Seeing You." "It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way." Check out the cover and video below.

Cat Power has also shared "Unhate," a new version of her own song "Hate" from 2006's The Greatest. It's a smoother, more fleshed-out rendition than the bare-bones original, and you can hear that below too.

Previously, Cat Power shared covers of Frank Ocean, The Pogues, and Ryan Gosling's band Dead Man's Bones from the album. It also includes covers of Lana Del Rey, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, The Replacements, Bob Seger, Jackson Browne, and Kitty Wells.

As mentioned, Cat Power also has an upcoming tour, including NYC-area shows on January 19 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets), April 30 at White Eagle Hall (tickets), and May 1 at the Capitol Theatre (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Cat Power -- 2021 Tour Dates

1-16 Albany, NY - Empire Live

1-18 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

1-19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

1-20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

1-22 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

1-24 Atlanta, GA - Eastern

1-25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

1-27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

1-28 Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

1-29 Austin, TX - Emo’s

1-31 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

2-02 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2-04 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2-05 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

2-06 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2-07 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2-09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

2-10 San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre

2-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

4-19 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4-21 Detroit, MI -St. Andrews

4-22 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

4-23 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4-25 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4-26 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

4-27 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4-29 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

4-30 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

5-1 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

5-3 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

5-5 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

5-6 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre