Cat Power shares Dead Man’s Bones cover from new LP, plots 2022 tour (BV presale for NJ show)

Cat Power's new covers album is out January 14 via Domino, and she's just shared "Pa Pa Power," which was originally by Dead Man's Bones, the late-'00s band led by Ryan Gosling and Zach Hill.

“I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall Street protests were going on," Chan Marshall says. "Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit's fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Watch the video for "Pa Pa Power," which was shot at The Echo in Los Angeles by director Greg Hunt, below.

Cat Power has also announced a 32-date North American tour in two legs. The winter leg includes NYC's Brooklyn Steel on January 19 and Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on February 11. The spring leg includes NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on April 30 and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on May 1. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local, but you can get White Eagle Hall tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday (11/4) at 10 AM through Friday (11/5) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password.

CAT POWER - TOUR DATES

1-16 Albany, NY - Empire Live

1-18 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

1-19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

1-20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

1-22 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

1-24 Atlanta, GA - Eastern

1-25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

1-27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

1-28 Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

1-29 Austin, TX - Emo’s

1-31 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

2-02 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2-04 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2-05 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

2-06 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2-07 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2-09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

2-10 San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre

2-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

4-19 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4-21 Detroit, MI -St. Andrews

4-22 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

4-23 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4-25 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4-26 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

4-27 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4-29 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

4-30 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

5-1 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

5-3 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

5-5 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

5-6 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre