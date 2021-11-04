Cat Power @ White Eagle Hall on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the Cat Power show at White Eagle Hall are on BV presale today from 10 AM through Friday (11/5) at 10 AM. Use password VEGANCAT.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM. The White Eagle Hall show is one of a new NYC-area dates on Cat Power's 2022 tour -- all dates are here.

In other news, Cat Power is part of the soundtrack of the film Flag Day that was directed by Sean Penn who also stars alongside his daughter, Dylan, Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and more. Cat Power has four songs on the soundtrack, which also features contributions from Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard. You can pick it up on vinyl in the BV shop and listen below.

You can also preorder Cat Power's new album, Covers, on gold vinyl, and get other Cat Power albums on vinyl, in the BV shop.