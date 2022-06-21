Catbite added to Streetlight Manifesto tour

Ska-punk vets Streetlight Manifesto recently announced the extensive "Calm Before the Chaos Tour," and now they've added support on several dates from one of the best bands of ska's newer generation, Catbite. That includes the show at NYC's Terminal 5 on September 9, as well as stops in Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below.

Catbite are also currently on tour supporting Jeff Rosenstock, and they'll play the pre-show for The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show on July 15 at House of Independents in Asbury Park with The Pietasters and Crazy & the Brains. They also play Camden, NJ's XPoNential Music Festival alongside The War on Drugs, Patti Smith, Jenny Lewis, Bartees Strange, and more. Their full tour schedule is here.

Last year, Catbite released their great sophomore album Nice One, and you can read our interview with them for more on that. We included both Cabite's 2019 debut LP and the Catch 22/Streetlight Manifesto classic Keasbey Nights on our list of all-time great ska albums.

Pick up Nice One in our reduced-price Bad Time Records vinyl bundle with exclusive variants of the new JER, Abraskadabra, and Eichlers albums.

Streetlight Manifesto -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/8 Salt Lake City UT

7/9 Denver CO

7/10 Las Vegas NV

7/11 Tempe AZ

7/12 Anaheim CA

7/13 San Diego CA

7/14 San Francisco CA

7/15 Portland OR

7/16 Seattle WA

8/26 Montreal QC

8/27 Toronto ON

9/2 Tampa FL

9/3 Orlando FL

9/4 Atlanta GA

9/9 New York NY

9/10 Providence RI

9/11 Philadelphia PA

9/23 Houston TX

9/24 Dallas TX

9/25 Austin TX

11/11 New Haven CT

11/12 Silver Spring MD

11/18 Chicago IL

11/19 Royal Oak MI

11/20 Cleveland OH