Catbite announce 2021 tour dates w/ TBOTW, Magic Grehlin (Teenage Halloween), Mustard Plug, more

Philly ska band Catbite's anticipated sophomore album Nice One arrives 8/6 via Bad Time Records, and they'll be playing some shows in support of it this summer and fall, with some very cool lineups.

They play a hometown release show the day the album comes out at PhilaMoca (8/6) with their NJ-based ska-core labelmates The Best of the Worst and local punks Froggy. The day after that, they'll open for NYC ska vets the Pilfers in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

They'll also hit Hampton, VA's stacked Supernova International Ska Festival (with Hepcat, The Skatalites, The Slackers, Buck-O-Nine, The Pietasters, The Toasters, Bim Skala Bim, Mephiskapheles, Matamoska, and more), and after that they'll do some Midwest shows with two Midwest ska veterans, Mustard Plug and J Navarro (of The Suicide Machines) and the Traitors, both of whom also play Supernova.

When they return to the Northeast, they'll play a Pittsburgh show on 10/3 with Magic Ghrelin (featuring Teenage Halloween's Luk Henderiks and former Algernon Cadwallader drummer Matt "Tank" Bergman), PGH locals Wasted Space, and a reunion set from Lost Cat, a ska band whose members are now in Short Fictions.

After that, they open for New Haven, CT ska vets Sgt. Scagnetti in that band's hometown on 10/8 at Cafe Nine with The Simulators also on the bill.

Catbite also play The Fest and more. All dates are listed below.

Catbite -- 2021 Tour Dates

7/10 - ARDEN, DE (SHADY GROVE STAGE) Shady Grove Music Festival

8/6 - PHILADELPHIA, PA (PHILAMOCA) “Nice One” Record Release show w/ The Best Of The Worst, Froggy

8/7 - DALLAS, PA (IREM PAVILION) w/ Pilfers, Rude Boy George

9/17-19 - HAMPTON, VA (OOZLEFINCH BREWERY) Supernova International Ska Festival w/ Hepcat, The Slackers, The Skatalites, The Pietasters + more

9/30 - DETROIT (SMALLS BAR) w/ J Navarro and the Traitors

10/1 - KALAMAZOO, MI (BELLS) w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors

10/2 - CHICAGO, IL (METRO) w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors

10/3 - PITTSBURGH, PA (MR. ROBOTO) w/ Magic Ghrelin, Wasted Space, Lost Cat (Reunion)

10/8 - NEW HAVEN, CT (CAFE NINE) w/ Sgt. Scagnetti, The Simulators

10/29-30 - GAINESVILLE, FL (THE FEST) The Fest 19