Catbite announce tour; BV presents Saint Vitus show with Bacchae and Riverby

Rising Philly ska band Catbite have announced their first headlining tour. It comes in the midst of their outing with Streetlight Manifesto and follows their shows with Anti-Flag and their set at The Fest, beginning in their home city on November 11. From there, they stop in Brooklyn, Cudahy (WI), and St. Louis, before joining back up with Streetlight Manifesto. They close out the year with shows in Australia with Mephiskapheles; see all dates below.

BrooklynVegan was supposed to present the band's show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar in January, which was cancelled due to COVID, so we're psyched to once again be teaming with them to present their show at Saint Vitus Bar on November 12. Also on the lineup are DC post-punks Bacchae and Philly indie punks Riverby, whose great new album Absolution came out earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. It should be a killer night all around. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at noon.

Catbite released Nice One, one of our favorite punk and ska albums of the year, in 2021 on Bad Time Records, and they followed it with a split 12" with Mike Park (of Skankin' Pickle, The Bruce Lee Band, The Chinkees, and Asian Man Records) in August. We've got an exclusive electric blue vinyl variant of the split with Mike Park, AND we just found a few more copies of our exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant of Nice One, which had otherwise sold out a while go. Pick up both while they last in the BV store.

We've also got a new podcast episode up with both Catbite and Mike Park, streaming wherever you listen to podcasts.

CATBITE: 2022 TOUR

9/23/2022 - Houston, TX (Warehouse Live) *

9/24/2022 - Dallas, TX (Bomb Factory) *

9/25/2022 - Austin, TX (Emo's) *

9/30/2022 - Washington DC (Black Cat) #

10/1/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA (Roxian Theater) !

10/15/2022 - Sayreville, NJ (Starland Ballroom) &

10/22/2022 - Hamden, CT (The Space Ballroom) ^

10/28-30/2022 - Gainesville, FL (FEST 20)

11/11/2022 - Philadelphia, PA (First Unitarian Church %

11/12/2022 - Brooklyn, NY (St Vitus) +

11/17/2022 - Cudahy, WI (X-Ray Arcade) @

11/16/2022 - St. Louis, MO (Off Broadway)

11/18/2022 - Chicago, IL (Radius) *

11/19/2022 - Royal Oak, MI (Royal Oak Theater) *

11/20/2022 - Cleveland, OH (Agora) *

11/26/2022 - Warrion, VIC, Australia (Ska Nation Fest)

12/1/2022 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia (Brightside) ~

12/4/2022 - Sydney, NSW, Australia (Crowbar) ~

* - w/ Streetlight Manifesto

# - w/ Anti-Flag, Suicide Machines, Celebration Summer

! - w/ Anti-Flag, Four Year Strong, Heart Attack Man, Microwave, Dissidente

& - w/ w/ Anti-Flag, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones

^ - w/ FOLLY, Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst, Abraskadabra

% - w/ Bacchae and Take Today

+ - w/ Bacchae and Riverby

@ - w/ Something To Do and Local Legends

~ - w/ Mephiskapheles, The Resignators