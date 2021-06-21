Catbite, Eichlers, Half Past Two, Hans Gruber & more on Ska Punk International benefit covers comp

Label/podcast Ska Punk International has released a new benefit covers comp, Songs For Moms Volume 1, which features ska bands covering "a song their mom would like" with all proceeds going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It features Catbite (covering Sister Rosetta Tharpe's "Nobody's Fault But Mine"), Eichlers (covering The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows"), Half Past Two (covering The Bee Gees' "More Than A Woman"), Hans Gruber and the Die Hards (covering The Monkees' "Randy Scouse Git"), Buena Suerte (covering Gloria Estefan's "Con los Años Que Me Quedan"), and more. Chris R from Ska Punk International writes:

This compilation is for all the Moms (and Dads) that have been lost to cancer. All proceeds from this compilation go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The original idea was to see if I could get some musicians to cover a song their mom would like and maybe put those on my podcast. This is what that idea turned into. I'm so happy it grew into a full compilation release.

I chose to release this on June 19 because my mom passed from cancer on June 19, 2016. Coming up on the 5 year anniversary of her passing, I was looking for a way to help people and do something positive with my grief. Luckily when I reached out to some bands and musicians they all emphatically said they'd help out. I had this idea only about 7 weeks ago so it's been crazy to get this all pulled together but thanks to everyone's help, we did it!

I'm extremely proud of how this all turned out. I'm glad that it's not all ska and punk. There's a lot of genres represented. Some ska people even played outside of the genre. What I know for sure is my Mom would love this album. I hope all of your Moms (and Dads) love it too.

Included with the download is an extensive thank you because there are sssooo many people to thank. Most importantly, thanks to you for listening, downloading and helping with the fight against cancer.

See you next year for Volume 2!