Catbite joining us on our Vans Ch 66 show this week for a live set + interview!

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns this Thursday (7/29) at 11 AM ET and this week's episode is all about ska -- its past, its present, and especially its future. We'll be joined on the show by rising Philly ska band Catbite, whose anticipated sophomore album Nice One arrives next week (8/6) via Bad Time Records. They'll be playing live on the show, and also chatting with us about their new album, their own history, and the rich history of the ska scene overall.

As always, The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 only airs once live and won't be rebroadcast, so tune in Thursday (7/29) at 11 AM ET to vans.com/channel66 or miss it forever.

We've also teamed up with Catbite on an exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant of their upcoming album Nice One, limited to just 100 copies. Get yours before they're gone forever.

Catbite are also playing We Are The Union's New Year's Eve bash in Detroit, which BrooklynVegan is co-presenting with Bad Time Records, and tickets for that show are on sale now. Catbite have other live dates coming up too.

Watch the video for "Call Your Bluff" off their upcoming album:

--

