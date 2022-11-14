Catbite played Saint Vitus with Bacchae & Riverby (pics, review)

Philly ska band Catbite hit the ground running once live music returned, having recently opened for Streetlight Manifesto, Jeff Rosenstock, Mustard Plug, Anti-Flag, Screaming Females, and more, and now they're in the midst of their first-ever headlining tour. The brief run stopped in NYC for a BrooklynVegan-presented show at Saint Vitus on Saturday (11/12) with support from Bacchae and Riverby, and it was a great night all around.

Catbite really started to rise up in the world during COVID lockdown, and it was clear that the past year of relentless touring has left an impact on them, because they were on fire at Saint Vitus. Playing as a five-piece with keyboardist Esteban Flores (who also plays on their 2021 sophomore album Nice One), they sounded super full, super tight, and they really knew how to connect with the loving crowd. Singer Brit Luna commanded the 250-cap room like it was an arena, and the rest of the band provided exactly the kind of locked-in, energetic backdrop that you need to keep the crowd dancing all night. Catbite mixed it up between tracks from Nice One and their self-titled 2019 debut (including their Selena cover), and they also played both songs from their recent split with Mike Park: "Spiral" and their cover of Neon Trees' "Everybody Talks." The set was great throughout, and Catbite may be an underground DIY ska band, but it just felt like hit after hit. "Call Your Bluff," "Bad Influence," "Asinine Aesthetic," "Amphetamine Delight," "Scratch Me Up," "Excuse Me Miss"... these songs feel like classics after just a few listens and the singing-along crowd would probably agree.

Before Catbite it was Bacchae. The DC post-punk band played a set that leaned heavily on their 2020 LP Pleasure Vision and they were in fine form. The chemistry between keyboardist/lead shouter Katie McD and bassist/vocalist Rena Hagins was undeniable, and every second was catchy, powerful, and fun. Opening the night at 8 PM were Philly indie-punks Riverby, who recently put out their great sophomore album Absolution and also nailed a balance between feel-good energy and emotional impact, especially on the showstopping "Baseless," which remains one of this year's most intense indie-punk songs.

Next up for Catbite: a few more headlining shows, a few more dates with Streetlight Manifesto, and they were just added as openers to The Bouncing Souls' tristate area dates in December. That includes NYC's Brooklyn Made on December 8, NJ's Crossroads on December 9 & 10, and New Haven's Toad's Place on December 11. All upcoming Catbite dates are listed below.

Pick up Catbite vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store, including a Bad Time Records bundle including Nice One with limited color pressings of other recent BTR releases.

Keep scrolling for more pictures of Catbite, Bacchae, and Riverby from Saint Vitus by Amanda Hatfield, including one of Catbite's setlist...

Catbite loading...

Catbite -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

11/16/2022 - ST. LOUIS, MO (OFF BROADWAY) HEADLINE SHOW w/ Centaurettes, Fight Back Mountain

11/17/2022 - CUDAHY, WI (X-RAY ARCADE) HEADLINE SHOW w/ Something To Do, Devon K and the Solutions, and Local Legends

11/18/2022 - CHICAGO, IL (RADIUS) w/ Streetlight Manifesto (ALL AGES)

11/19/2022 - ROYAL OAK, MI (ROYAL OAK THEATER) w/ Streetlight Manifesto (ALL AGES)

11/20/2022 - CLEVELAND, OH (AGORA) w/ Streetlight Manifesto (ALL AGES)

12/8/2022 - BROOKLYN NY (BROOKLYN MADE) With the Bouncing Souls

12/9/2022 - GARWOOD, NJ (CROSSROADS) With The Bouncing Souls

12/10/2022 - GARWOOD, NJ (CROSSROADS) With The Bouncing Souls

12/11/2022 - NEW HAVEN, CT (TOADS PLACE) With The Bouncing Souls

3/22-26/2023 - BOISE, ID (TREEFORT MUSIC FEST)

4/7-9/2023 - MANCHESTER, UK (MANCHESTER PUNK FESTIVAL)

4/22/2023 - BENSALEM, PA (BROKEN GOBLET) THIS IS NOT CROYDON FEST 4

9/15-17/2023 - FORT MONROE VA (SUPERNOVA SKA FEST)