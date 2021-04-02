Catbite release “yee-haw version” of self-titled album for Bandcamp Day

Philly ska/power pop band Catbite's upcoming sophomore album is one of our most anticipated albums of 2021 at the moment, and while you wait for more details on that, the band just released a "yee-haw version" of their 2019 self-titled debut called Catlite. "We redid our debut S/T album in a Yee-Haw style because why not?" the band says. It's basically an alt-country version of the entire album, fleshed out by pedal steel, fiddle, harmonica, and more, and Catbite sound as sincere on this version as they do on the original. "Yee-haw version" might be a little tongue in cheek, but the music is genuinely great. You can stream four of the seven songs below, and pick it up on Bandcamp for $1 or more to hear the whole thing. (Today is one of Bandcamp's fundraiser days, where all profits go directly to the artist.)