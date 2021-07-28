Catbite share new song “Excuse Me Miss,” new album out next week

Pre-order our blue vinyl variant of Catbite's new album.

Catbite have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore LP Nice One, which arrives next week (8/6) via Bad Time Records. This might be the most instantly-satisfying song they've released from the album yet, with a punky, poppy take on 2 Tone that gets stuck in your head after one listen.

"‘Excuse Me Miss’ is a narrative of beginning to fall for someone but letting past relationship trauma and paranoia get in the way of your feelings," singer Brittany Luna told Riot Fest. "It’s about staying up all night wondering what this person, who you care so much about, is doing and if the feelings are mutual. It’s about overthinking everything and avoiding any sort of confrontation and direct communication until you end up losing it all." It comes with a roller skating themed video that you can check out below.

You can also catch Catbite on our livestream show on Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (7/29) at 11 AM ET. They'll be performing live and we'll be chatting with the band about their new album, as well as the past, present, and future of ska. It only airs live, so don't miss it!

Catbite also have some upcoming live dates, including the BrooklynVegan and Bad Time Records presented New Year's Eve party in Detroit with We Are The Union, Grey Matter, and Dissidente. Tickets for the NYE show are still available.

We've also still got some copies left of our cyan blue vinyl variant of Nice One, limited to 100.