Catbite share video for new song “Bad Influence”

Philly ska band Catbite have shared the second single off their upcoming album Nice One. Following the revved-up lead single "Call Your Bluff," the new "Bad Influence" is a more laid-back song that hearkens back to early Jamaican ska and rocksteady, but still with Catbite's knack for power pop hooks intact. It comes with a video created by Catbite guitarist Tim Hildebrand, as vocalist Brit Luna explained to FLOOD.

"This wacky situation is very loosely based on a true story of when our guitar player Tim’s whole workplace got dosed accidentally with weed banana bread," Brit said. "We applied that story to the song because it just showcases the whole paranoia and catastrophizing of being in a meaningful relationship for the first time, or being in a band where we all mean so much to each other, or literally being dosed and not knowing what is going on."

Catbite also have upcoming shows, including a recently-added Philly show opening for Boysetsfire's Nathan Gray. Updated dates are listed below.

Catbite -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/6 - PHILADELPHIA, PA (PHILAMOCA) “Nice One” Record Release show w/ The Best Of The Worst, Froggy

8/7 - DALLAS, PA (IREM PAVILION) w/ Pilfers, Rude Boy George

8/8 - BETHLEHEM, PA Musikfest

9/17-19 - HAMPTON, VA (OOZLEFINCH BREWERY) Supernova International Ska Festival w/ Hepcat, The Slackers, The Skatalites, The Pietasters + more

9/30 - DETROIT (SMALLS BAR) w/ J Navarro and the Traitors

10/1 - KALAMAZOO, MI (BELLS) w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors

10/2 - CHICAGO, IL (METRO) w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors

10/3 - PITTSBURGH, PA (MR. ROBOTO) w/ Magic Ghrelin, Wasted Space, Lost Cat (Reunion)

10/8 - NEW HAVEN, CT (CAFE NINE) w/ Sgt. Scagnetti, The Simulators

10/29-30 - GAINESVILLE, FL (THE FEST) The Fest 19

11/5 - PHILADELPHIA, PA MilkBoy w/ Nathan Gray (of Boysetsfire), Eugenius