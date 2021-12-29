Catbite shows with JER & Teenage Halloween cancelled, signed benefit poster up for sale

Bummer news: the BrooklynVegan-presented shows in Philly and Brooklyn with Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween, and more have been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. All tickets will be refunded. We're working on rescheduling but nothing is definite yet, so stay tuned for more info.

Meanwhile, 100 screen-printed posters for the shows were already made, and Catbite are selling signed copies of all 100 on their website, with 100% of profits going to Project Safe, "a mutual aid harm reduction organization for women, queer, and trans people involved in the street economies of Philadelphia." You can see a photo of the full poster below.

The Philly show was scheduled for January 7 at PhilaMOCA with local openers Take Today, and the Brooklyn show would have been January 8 at Saint Vitus with local openers Common Sage plus comedian Ian Fidance.