Cate Blanchett stars in Sparks’ “The Girl is Crying in Her Latte” video, loves Einstürzende Neubauten

Sparks have shared the video for the title track to their upcoming album The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. For it they got Lydia Tár herself, Cate Blanchett, who dances up a storm while the band's Ron and Russell Mael do very Sparks-ian things in the background.

Say Ron and Russell: "We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

It's a lot of fun and you can watch below.

The Girl is Crying in Her Latte will be out May 26 via Island Records. Sparks' 2023 world tour includes a NYC show on June 27 at Beacon Theatre,

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Cate said that her favorite band is German industrial icons Einstürzende Neubauten. In a far-ranging conversation about her Oscar-nominated film TÁR with Los Angeles Philharmonic director Gustavo Dudamel and TÁR director Todd Field, Cate was asked her musical heroes. "There’s a German band – I actually think they might have disbanded now – called Einstürzende Neubauten," she said. “Of course that’s your favourite band,” Field replied. “None of us know that band, and now they’re disbanded, but how special.”

Cate shouted out 2020 album Alles in Allem, and added, “They also have a great album called Silence Is Sexy, which is really good,” she said. “So I’ve been listening to them a little bit, because silence is sexy.” You can watch that conversation below.

Note to Cate: Einstürzende Neubauten are still together and working on the follow-up to Alles in Allem.