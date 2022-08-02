Cate Le Bon announces fall tour with Parquet Courts’ A. Savage

Cate Le Bon announced a fall headlining tour with shows up and down the East and West coast. The tour, her third North American visit this year, comes in support of her album Pompeii -- enduringly one of our favorites of 2022 so far. Cate will be joined by A. Savage of Parquet Courts. and all dates are listed below.

NYC are stops on the tour are October 7 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, and October 8 at Webster Hall. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM local time.

Pick up Pompeii on vinyl.

Cate Le Bon Tour Dates

Thu. Aug. 11 - Basel, CH @ Polygon

Wed. Aug. 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe ^

Thu. Aug. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

Tue. Sep. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

Wed. Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Fri. Oct. 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

Sat. Oct. 8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Sun. Oct. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Nov. 7- Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Wed. Nov. 9 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &

Sun. Nov. 13 - North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

^ w/ Alice Low

* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)

& w/ Caroline

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn

Check out photos from Cate Le Bon's Bowery Ballroom show earlier this year: