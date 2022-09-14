Cate Le Bon shares new single “Typical Love”; North American tour starts soon

Cate Le Bon is back with a new standalone single, "Typical Love." The song was recorded during the same sessions as this year's excellent Pompeii and started as a jam between Cate and drummer Stella Mozgawa. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella's infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day,” says Cate.

"Typical Love" is sad and alien, but sinks into your skin quickly with a mix of eerie synthesizers and horns. The video was directed by frequent collaborator Phil Collins, and was inspired by French filmmaker Henri-Georges Clouzot (The Wages of Fear). “Cate has always embodied a timeless mystique which distinctively conjures up the European silver screen," says Collins. "If Pompeii sounded like Antonioni at his most heartfelt and lyrical, then ‘Typical Love’, with its elegantly cinematic scope and crystalline propulsion, gestures towards the twisted melodramas of Henri-Georges Clouzot, Georges Franju, as well as the off-kilter glamour of Ilona Baltrush or early Ulrike Ottinger. And so, an important point of departure was working with the physicality and alchemy of 16mm, especially the unguarded moments at which the delicate tension between performer and character is acutely palpable.” Watch the video below.

Cate will be on tour with Parquet Courts' A. Savage starting September 27 in San Diego and wraps things up with shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony on October 7 and NYC's Webster Hall on October 8.

Pick up Pompeii on vinyl in the BV shop.

Cate Le Bon - 2022 Tour Dates:

Tue. Sep. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

Wed. Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge * - SOLD OUT

Fri. Sep. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Fri. Oct. 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

Sat. Oct. 8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Sun. Oct. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Sun. Oct. 30 - Cardiff, UK @ Donald Gordon Theatre - Llais 2022 Festival ^

Mon. Nov. 7- Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Wed. Nov. 9 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &

Thu. Nov. 10 - Nantes, FR @ Le Lieue Unique ~

Sat. Nov. 12 - Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who?

Sun. Nov. 13 - North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)

& w/ Caroline

^ w/ black midi

~ w/ Arab Strap

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn