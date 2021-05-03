Catholic protestors call for shutdown of “satanic” radio station WSOU

Metal, punk and rock-focused college radio station WSOU, which broadcasts from the campus of Catholic NJ university Seton Hall, has been no stranger to controversy, having butted heads with the university's president and board of trustees over its programming's lack of adherence to Catholic faith. Now it's once again being targeted by religious groups intent upon shutting it down. News12 reports that Catholic groups held a protest at the university last Monday (4/26), calling for the station's programming to be changed, or else shut down.

Richard Smaglick, founder of the group Shutdown WSOU, told News12 that he first spoke to Cardinal Joseph Tobin about the issue two years ago, saying, "This is a Catholic University. Catholic universities of America have lost track of their mission to an extreme. It's so bad that this Catholic university is airing Satanism to what they call a target audience of 12-year-olds in the largest media market in North America and that needs to end."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Seton Hall said, "WSOU's advisory board comprised of WSOU students and alumni along with Seton Hall University clergy and administrators, meets regularly to review the station's content and operating policies and standards. The goal is to ensure that WSOU continues to realize its mission, goals, and long-held operating procedures. Further incorporating and integrating Catholic mission and ministry into WSOU's wide-ranging and popular programming is always a priority."

MetalSucks points out that The Lepanto Institute, which describes itself as a "organization dedicated to the defense of the Catholic Church against assaults from without as well as from within," targeted WSOU last year, calling it "satanic, highly disturbing and viciously anti-Christian," and calling for Cardinal Tobin "to put an immediate end to WSOU’s broadcasts."