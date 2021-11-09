Cattle Decapitation announce 2022 tour with Creeping Death & more

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have announced a tour in belated support of 2019's Death Atlas, punnily titled the "Death At Last" tour. Support comes from Pennsylvania deathcore purveyors The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Texas death metallers Creeping Death, and Long Island crossover thrashers Extinction A.D.

"We are ecstatic to be able to finally announce a US tour after 2 years of inactivity in the United States due to the pandemic!," the band says. "Our latest album and what we consider to be the bands' finest hour in our entire 25 year history, DEATH ATLAS, will finally get its due in the states. Before things shut down, we had nailed down what we felt was our best live set we had ever done and had played it in Australia, New Zealand and Japan but were cut off before we could bring it to the states after you all had fully digested it. Well, we're happy to say we'll be taking some time out of our busy writing schedule to do this album some justice LIVE starting this January, 2022. We'll be bringing along some bands whose names fit nicely in the aesthetic of DEATH ATLAS including The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death and Extinction A.D! We ALL deserve everything that's coming! DEATH... AT LAST!"

The tour kicks off in Cattle Decapitation's hometown on 1/18, hits 1720 in LA a couple nights later (1/20), and there's also an East Coast portion that hits NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on February 19. Tickets for the NYC show go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Cattle Decapitation recently reissued 2000's Homovore, and you can get it on limited-to-300 splatter vinyl in our store. Creeping Death just dropped the new EP The Edge Of Existence and you can stream that below.

Cattle Decapitation -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

1/19 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

1/20 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

1/21 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone *

1/22 - Reno, NV - Cargo

1/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

1/25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

1/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

1/28 - Colorado Springs - The Black Sheep

1/29 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater *

1/31 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo AC

2/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

2/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2/3 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

2/4 - Columbus, OH - The Foundry

2/5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

2/6 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

2/8 - Worcester, MA - Pallladium Upstairs

2/9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

2/12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/14 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

2/15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

2/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

2/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

2/20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

all dates with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, and Extinction A.D. unless otherwise noted

* = No Creeping Death