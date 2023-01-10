Cattle Decapitation announce new album ‘Terrasite’

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have announced their eighth album, Terrasite, due May 12 via Metal Blade, and the album is dedicated to the memory of the late Gabe Serbian, who played in Cattle Decapitation in the '90s and early 2000s (as well as The Locust, Head Wound City, Retox, and more). The album was produced by past collaborator Dave Otero.

Vocalist Travis Ryan says, "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0."

"On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca," Travis continues. "Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."

Cattle Decapitation haven't released any singles or launched pre-orders yet (they say they moved up the announcement because someone leaked it on Reddit), but they did recently debut one of its songs, "We Eat Our Young," live. Watch video of that below.

Shortly after Gabe Serbian's death, Cattle Decapitation were called in to replace The Locust on the lineup of Oblivion Access Fest in Austin in May, Their set there also turned into a tribute to their ex-member, complete with a moving intro by The Locust's Justin Pearson who mentioned there was no other band he could think of that made as much sense for Gabe. Watch video of that below too.

Tracklist

1. Terrasitic Adaptation

2. We Eat Our Young

3. Scourge Of The Offspring

4. The Insignificants

5. The Storm Upstairs

6. …And The World Will Go On Without You

7. A Photic Doom

8. Dead End Residents

9. Solastalgia

10. Just Another Body