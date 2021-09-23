Cattle Decapitation reissue ‘Homovore’ (get it on limited splatter vinyl here!)

Pre-order our exclusive splatter variant of the new Cattle Decapitation reissue.

San Diego deathgrind veterans Cattle Decapitation remain active, though lately they've also been revisiting their early material for some reissues. Last year, they reissued their 1999 debut LP Human Jerky, and now they're reissuing their 2000 sophomore album Homovore, which has been out of print for years. The reissue includes a long-awaited vinyl pressing, and we've teamed with the band and Three One G Records on an exclusive "opaque red, pink and bone white splatter" variant, limited to just 300 copies. That's a mock-up of the variant above. Get yours now before they're gone.

Here's a stream of the classic LP: