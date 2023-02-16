Cattle Decapitation share first single off ‘Terrasite,’ “We Eat Our Young”

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have shared the first single off their upcoming album Terrasite, and launched pre-orders. The song is called "We Eat Our Young" and as you'd expect from this band, it's absolutely brutal. Listen and watch the video below. The album arrives May 12 via Metal Blade.

Speaking about the album, guitarist Josh Elmore says, "After a record like Death Atlas, you have to make a turn. Everything about that album - the concept, artwork, music, etc. - was a final statement. The only way to move forward is rebirth. In approaching the newest record, it was not only necessary to keep the musical trajectory the band has been aiming towards since the beginning, but also to further explore the ambient/textural elements that were part of Death Atlas."

Cattle Decapitation are also going on the 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour alongside Dark Funeral, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid. That hits NYC on May 24 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Terrasitic Adaptation

2. We Eat Our Young

3. Scourge Of The Offspring

4. The Insignificants

5. The Storm Upstairs

6. …And The World Will Go On Without You

7. A Photic Doom

8. Dead End Residents

9. Solastalgia

10. Just Another Body

Dark Funeral / Cattle Decapitation / 200 Stab Wounds / Blackbraid -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 12, 2023 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 13, 2023 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

May 15, 2023 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

May 16, 2023 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

May 17, 2023 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX

May 19, 2023 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

May 20, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

May 21, 2023 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 23, 2023 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

May 24, 2023 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

May 26, 2023 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

May 27, 2023 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

May 28, 2023 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

May 30, 2023 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

May 31, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

June 2, 2023 - The Summit - Denver, CO

June 3, 2023 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

June 5, 2023 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June 6, 2023 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

June 7, 2023 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR

June 9, 2023 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

June 10, 2023 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

*=no Blackbraid