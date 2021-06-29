Cautious Clay plays a free virtual concert tonight, touring in 2022

Virtual concert series There is Light returns to Twitch tonight (6/29) at 9:30 PM ET with a set from Cleveland R&B artist Cautious Clay. He'll be performing live from The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, with an opening set from Michi. Ask questions you have for Cautious Clay in the chat on Twitch for the Q&A following his set, moderated by host Hannah Rad.

Still to come on There is Light are sets from Bartees Strange, JPEGMAFIA, The Vaccines, and more, all streaming live from venues in NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and London. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the series, and find more information at thereislight.live.

Meanwhile, Cautious Clay just released his debut LP, Deadpan Love, on Friday (6/25). He'll be headed out on the "Karma & Friends World Tour" supporting it in 2022, with North American dates starting in February. He stops in Los Angeles for a show at Fonda Theatre on March 4 (tickets), NYC for a show at Brooklyn Steel on March 19 (tickets), and more. Before the tour begins, he plays Lollapalooza this summer, and a Lolla Aftershow at Bottom Lounge on July 30. See all his upcoming dates below.

CAUTIOUS CLAY: 2021-2022 TOUR

Jul 30, 2021 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Jul 31, 2021 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

Oct 16, 2021 All Things Go Festival Washington, DC

Oct 28, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021 Suwannee Hulaween Live Oak, FL

Feb 9, 2022 The Axis Club Toronto, ON

Feb 13, 2022 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

Feb 16, 2022 The Riot Room Kansas City, MO

Feb 19, 2022 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Feb 20, 2022 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 24, 2022 Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC

Feb 25, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Feb 26, 2022 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Mar 1, 2022 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Mar 4, 2022 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Mar 10, 2022 Trees Dallas, TX

Mar 11, 2022 Scoot Inn Austin, TX

Mar 12, 2022 Secret Group Houston, TX

Mar 15, 2022 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Mar 18, 2022 Royale Boston, MA

Mar 19, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

May 25, 2022 Whelan's Dublin, Ireland

May 27, 2022 Heaven London, England

May 28, 2022 The Deaf Institute Manchester, United Kingdom

May 30, 2022 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

Jun 1, 2022 Paradiso Noord Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 3, 2022 Privatclub Berlin, Berlin

Jun 5, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 7, 2022 John Dee Oslo, Norway

Jun 8, 2022 Fasching Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 10, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 12, 2022 La Boule Noire Paris, France