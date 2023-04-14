Cavalera announce re-recorded classic Sepultura albums, tour with Exhumed & Incite

Former Sepultura members Max & Iggor Cavalera have been playing classic Sepultura albums on tour lately, and now they've announced re-recorded versions of two of those albums, the 1985 EP Bestial Devastation and their 1986 debut LP Morbid Visions. They're due via Nuclear Blast.

Max says, "As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart."

Iggor adds, "I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit."

The brothers have also announced the 'Morbid Devastation Tour,' with support from deathgrind vets Exhumed (who put out their new LP To The Dead last fall) and Incite. They'll have Max's son Igor Amadeus on bass and current Pig Destroyer member Travis Stone on guitar. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time.

The tour includes NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 26 and NYC's Irving Plaza on September 27. All dates are listed below.

Cavalera / Exhumed / Incite -- 2023 Tour Dates

8/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

8/31 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

9/1 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/2 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

9/3 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/5 Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

9/6 Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

9/7 Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/8 Columbus, OH @ The KING of CLUBS

9/9 Cave-In-Rock, IL @ Full Terror Open Air

9/10 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

9/12 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

9/14 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

9/15 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

9/16 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

9/18 El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

9/19 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

9/20 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/21 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

9/22 Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

9/23 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

9/25 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

9/27 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

9/28 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/29 Reading, PA @ Reverb

9/30 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/1 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/2 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

10/6 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

10/7 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

10/8 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/10 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/11 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

10/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/14 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/17 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern