Cave In share song, touring with Author & Punisher (BV-presented NYC show included)
UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORD FOR NYC SHOW HERE.
Cave In recently teamed with Marissa Nadler and Amenra for a 3-way Townes Van Zandt covers split, and their anticipated new album Heavy Pendulum arrives next week (5/20) via Relapse (pre-order). They've just shared fourth single "Reckoning," and also announced a tour with Relapse labelmate Author & Punisher (whose new album Krüller came out earlier this year).
The dates include a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show happening at Gramercy Theater on July 22. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/13) and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (5/11) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.
This weekend, Cave In play Austin music festival Oblivion Access (which BrooklynVegan is co-sponsoring and throwing a showcase at), and they also play AVAIL's big Over the James show in Richmond. All dates are listed below.
Watch the videos for all four singles from the upcoming Cave In album and one from the new Author & Punisher LP below...
Cave In -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 15 Austin, TX Oblivion Access Festival
US Headline Tour w/ Author & Punisher
July 21 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
July 22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 23 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon
July 24 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
July 26 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary
July 27 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
July 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
July 30 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
Aug 02 Orlando, FL The Abbey
Aug 04 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Aug 05 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Aug 06 Richmond, VA Browns Island (AVAIL's Over The James)
EU/UK Headline Tour w/ Stake
Oct 13 Porto, PT Amplifest *
Oct 14 Antwerp, BE Desertfest *
Oct 15 Dortmund, DE Junkyard
Oct 16 Berlin, DE Lido
Oct 17 Wiesbaden, DE Kesselhaus
Oct 19 Paris, FR Badaboum
Oct 20 Bethune, FR La Poche
Oct 21 Nijmegen,NL Soulcrusher Fest *
Oct 24 London, UK Heaven
Oct 25 Bristol, UK The Exchange
Oct 26 Manchester, UK Gorilla
Oct 28 Glasgow, SCO Room 2
* No Stake