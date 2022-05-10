Cave In share song, touring with Author & Punisher (BV-presented NYC show included)

UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORD FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Cave In recently teamed with Marissa Nadler and Amenra for a 3-way Townes Van Zandt covers split, and their anticipated new album Heavy Pendulum arrives next week (5/20) via Relapse (pre-order). They've just shared fourth single "Reckoning," and also announced a tour with Relapse labelmate Author & Punisher (whose new album Krüller came out earlier this year).

The dates include a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show happening at Gramercy Theater on July 22. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/13) and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (5/11) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.

UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORD FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

This weekend, Cave In play Austin music festival Oblivion Access (which BrooklynVegan is co-sponsoring and throwing a showcase at), and they also play AVAIL's big Over the James show in Richmond. All dates are listed below.

Watch the videos for all four singles from the upcoming Cave In album and one from the new Author & Punisher LP below...

Cave In loading...

Cave In -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 15 Austin, TX Oblivion Access Festival

US Headline Tour w/ Author & Punisher

July 21 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

July 22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 23 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon

July 24 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

July 26 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary

July 27 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

July 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

July 30 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Aug 02 Orlando, FL The Abbey

Aug 04 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Aug 05 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Aug 06 Richmond, VA Browns Island (AVAIL's Over The James)

EU/UK Headline Tour w/ Stake

Oct 13 Porto, PT Amplifest *

Oct 14 Antwerp, BE Desertfest *

Oct 15 Dortmund, DE Junkyard

Oct 16 Berlin, DE Lido

Oct 17 Wiesbaden, DE Kesselhaus

Oct 19 Paris, FR Badaboum

Oct 20 Bethune, FR La Poche

Oct 21 Nijmegen,NL Soulcrusher Fest *

Oct 24 London, UK Heaven

Oct 25 Bristol, UK The Exchange

Oct 26 Manchester, UK Gorilla

Oct 28 Glasgow, SCO Room 2

* No Stake