Cave In detail new album ‘Heavy Pendulum,’ share lead single “New Reality”

Cave In recently broke the news that their new album Heavy Pendulum would be coming this year, and now they've officially announced it. It's their first album with new bassist/backing vocalist Nate Newton (of Converge, Doomriders, and Old Man Gloom), but as they recently told Decibel, late bassist/vocalist Caleb Scofield does have a presence on the record. "New Reality" is about him, and features a riff he wrote before his passing, and most of the lyrics to "Amaranthine" were written by Caleb too. The album was produced by Nate's Converge bandmate Kurt Ballou.

"New Reality" is the first single, and it's a fired-up sludge/post-hardcore/alt-rock fusion that finds Cave In doing what they do best. "Cave In’s been around for over 25 years now, and the time has come for an album that scales all of our creative peaks," frontman Stephen Brodsky said via press release. "Talk about a wild and weird ride! And here we are with Heavy Pendulum - it certainly feels like a remarkable event, given the erratic trajectory of our band. 'New Reality' was always the lead-off track - that was pretty obvious during the writing process. New line-up, new label, new album... a new reality indeed, and it all adds up to a new lease on life for Cave In."

Listen and watch the Michael Gilday-directed video below. The album drops May 20 via Relapse (pre-order).

Tracklist

New Reality

Blood Spiller

Floating Skulls

Heavy Pendulum

Pendulambient

Careless Offering

Blinded By a Blaze

Amaranthine

Searchers of Hell

Nightmare Eyes

Days of Nothing

Waiting For Love

Reckoning

Wavering Angel

