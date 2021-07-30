Cave In expand December tour, add Philly & 3rd NYC show

Cave In will be returning to the stage soon: they're on the stacked Furnace Fest lineup for September in Alabama and they also announced a pair of December shows in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus. Those shows, on December 1 and 2 have now sold out, so they've added a third night at the same venue, on December 4. Tickets are on sale now.

In between the Brooklyn dates, Cave In also announced a Philadelphia show, on December 3 at Underground Arts. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all of Cave In's upcoming dates below.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced that they've signed to Relapse Records, and that they're preparing a new album, due out in 2022. Stay tuned for more on that.

CAVE IN: 2021 TOUR

9/24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

12/1 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

12/2 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

12/3 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

12/4 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY