Cave In name their 10 favorite albums of 2022
Cave In released their excellent album Heavy Pendulum in May of this year, and it's starting to crack year-end lists (like Decibel's). We also asked Cave In what their favorite albums of 2022 were, and the members -- Stephen Brodsky, Adam McGrath, John-Robert Conners, and Nate Newton -- made us a collective top 10. The list includes their recent tourmate Author & Punisher, Chat Pile (whose Luther Manhole also made us a year-end list), the new discography release from '90s emo/post-hardcore vets Lincoln, and more. Check out their full list below.
Cave In recently wrapped up their UK/Europe tour, and now they've got a West Coast tour with Astronoid kicking off next month (dates below). The band are also on the bill for the 2023 edition of Arctangent Fest in Bristol, UK. Read on for Cave In's favorite albums of 2022...
Cave In's 10 Favorite Albums of 2022
Author & Punisher: Krüller
Meshuggah: Immutable
Viagra Boys: Cave World
Lincoln: Repair and Reward
Russian Circles: Gnosis
Brutus: Unison Life
Chat Pile: God’s Country
Birth: Born
Czarface: Czarmageddon!
OFF!: Free LSD!
Cave In -- 2022 Live Dates
12/04 San Francisco CA-Neck of the Woods
12/05 Santa Cruz CA-Atrium
12/07 Las Vegas NV-Backstage Billiards
12/08 Santa Ana CA-Constellation Room
12/09 Los Angeles CA-Teragram
12/10 Phoenix AZ-The Nile