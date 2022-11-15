Cave In name their 10 favorite albums of 2022

Cave In released their excellent album Heavy Pendulum in May of this year, and it's starting to crack year-end lists (like Decibel's). We also asked Cave In what their favorite albums of 2022 were, and the members -- Stephen Brodsky, Adam McGrath, John-Robert Conners, and Nate Newton -- made us a collective top 10. The list includes their recent tourmate Author & Punisher, Chat Pile (whose Luther Manhole also made us a year-end list), the new discography release from '90s emo/post-hardcore vets Lincoln, and more. Check out their full list below.

Cave In recently wrapped up their UK/Europe tour, and now they've got a West Coast tour with Astronoid kicking off next month (dates below). The band are also on the bill for the 2023 edition of Arctangent Fest in Bristol, UK. Read on for Cave In's favorite albums of 2022...

Cave In's 10 Favorite Albums of 2022

Author & Punisher: Krüller

Meshuggah: Immutable

Viagra Boys: Cave World

Lincoln: Repair and Reward

Russian Circles: Gnosis

Brutus: Unison Life

Chat Pile: God’s Country

Birth: Born

Czarface: Czarmageddon!

OFF!: Free LSD!

Cave In -- 2022 Live Dates

12/04 San Francisco CA-Neck of the Woods

12/05 Santa Cruz CA-Atrium

12/07 Las Vegas NV-Backstage Billiards

12/08 Santa Ana CA-Constellation Room

12/09 Los Angeles CA-Teragram

12/10 Phoenix AZ-The Nile