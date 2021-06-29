Cave In playing two nights at Saint Vitus this December

Stephen Brodsky stayed very busy throughout the pandemic, and now the full Cave In is finally set to return to the real-life stage. They're playing the stacked Furnace Fest in Alabama this September, and later on, they'll do a two-night stand at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on December 1 & 2. Tickets go on sale Thursday (7/1) at noon, and there's an Axe To Grind presale beforehand (Saint Vitus' David Castillo reveals the presale on the new Axe To Grind episode). No word on other upcoming tour dates yet, but stay tuned in case that changes.

Brodsky's band Mutoid Man (who amicably parted ways with Nick Cageao) are also working on a new album with a "secret bass player." Stay tuned for more on that!

Cave In -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

12/1 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

12/2 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

