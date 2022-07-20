Cave In tour begins this week; Moon Tooth replace Author & Punisher on NYC show

Cave In are set to begin their headlining tour in support of this year's great Heavy Pendulum on Thursday (7/21) in Providence, but sadly opener Author & Punisher has had to drop off at least the first two dates, including the BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show on Friday (7/22). (As of now, A&P still appears to be listed for the Syracuse show on Saturday.)

The BV-presented NYC show, which happens at Gramercy Theatre (7/22), will instead feature support from Long Island progressive metal band Moon Tooth. Tickets are still available. Updated dates are listed below.

Moon Tooth's new album Phototroph came out earlier this year on Pure Noise and you can stream that below.

Cave In - 2022 Tour Dates

Headlining dates:

July 21 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

July 22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 23 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon

July 24 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

July 26 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary

July 27 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

July 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

July 30 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Aug 02 Orlando, FL The Abbey

Aug 04 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Aug 05 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Aug 06 Richmond, VA Browns Island (AVAIL's Over The James)

EU/UK Headline Tour w/ Stake

Oct 13 Porto, PT Amplifest *

Oct 14 Antwerp, BE Desertfest *

Oct 15 Dortmund, DE Junkyard

Oct 16 Berlin, DE Lido

Oct 17 Wiesbaden, DE Kesselhaus

Oct 19 Paris, FR Badaboum

Oct 20 Bethune, FR La Poche

Oct 21 Nijmegen,NL Soulcrusher Fest *

Oct 24 London, UK Heaven

Oct 25 Bristol, UK The Exchange

Oct 26 Manchester, UK Gorilla

Oct 28 Glasgow, SCO Room 2

* No Stake