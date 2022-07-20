Cave In tour begins this week; Moon Tooth replace Author & Punisher on NYC show
Cave In are set to begin their headlining tour in support of this year's great Heavy Pendulum on Thursday (7/21) in Providence, but sadly opener Author & Punisher has had to drop off at least the first two dates, including the BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show on Friday (7/22). (As of now, A&P still appears to be listed for the Syracuse show on Saturday.)
The BV-presented NYC show, which happens at Gramercy Theatre (7/22), will instead feature support from Long Island progressive metal band Moon Tooth. Tickets are still available. Updated dates are listed below.
Moon Tooth's new album Phototroph came out earlier this year on Pure Noise and you can stream that below.
Cave In - 2022 Tour Dates
Headlining dates:
July 21 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
July 22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 23 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon
July 24 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
July 26 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary
July 27 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
July 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
July 30 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
Aug 02 Orlando, FL The Abbey
Aug 04 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Aug 05 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Aug 06 Richmond, VA Browns Island (AVAIL's Over The James)
EU/UK Headline Tour w/ Stake
Oct 13 Porto, PT Amplifest *
Oct 14 Antwerp, BE Desertfest *
Oct 15 Dortmund, DE Junkyard
Oct 16 Berlin, DE Lido
Oct 17 Wiesbaden, DE Kesselhaus
Oct 19 Paris, FR Badaboum
Oct 20 Bethune, FR La Poche
Oct 21 Nijmegen,NL Soulcrusher Fest *
Oct 24 London, UK Heaven
Oct 25 Bristol, UK The Exchange
Oct 26 Manchester, UK Gorilla
Oct 28 Glasgow, SCO Room 2
* No Stake