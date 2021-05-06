Caveman prep new LP ‘Smash’ (listen to “Like Me”)

Long-running NYC band Caveman are back with Smash, their first album in five years, that will be out July 16 via Fortune Tellers, the label run by Peter Matthew Bauer (ex Walkmen). Much of the album written after the death of frontman Matthew Iwanusa's cousin, and her nickname "Smash" became the title of the album and the inspiration behind it.

The album opens with the slow-building "Like Me," which Matthew says is "about being completely lost and starting to realize you’ve been placing the blame on everything else but yourself.” Starting with a simple piano figure, the song grows and grows into a crashing widescreen anthem. "Like Me" premieres in this post and you can stream it, along with another song off the album, below.

SMASH tracklist

01. Like Me

02. Helpless

03. River

04. Work This Hard

05. You Got A Feeling

06. Will It Take Me

07. Hammer

08. Awake For the Week

09. Bellocell

10. Don't Call Me