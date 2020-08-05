Cavern blend post-hardcore, black metal, and more on soaring, melodic new song “Grey”

Maryland's Cavern are putting out their new album, Powdered, on August 28 via self-release (pre-order), and we're now premiering its second single "Grey."

The album was recorded with Converge's Kurt Ballou and mastered by Cult of Luna's Magnus Lindberg, and it's the band's fourth full-length but first with new bassist/vocalist Rose Heater, who made her debut with the band on last year's "Fade Before the Flood" single (which was re-recorded for this album). The band's early work was Mastodon/High On Fire-sludge, then they released two instrumental post-rock/post-metal albums, underwent some lineup changes, and now with Rose in the band, they're on a whole new level. The songs released from Cavern so far are like a mix of Deafheaven/Alcest-y black metal, early 2000s post-hardcore, and sludgy shoegaze, and Rose's soaring clean vocals add a major dose of melody and accessibility. (If that also sounds a little like Brutus, fans of that band will probably like this one too.) First single "Dove" was very promising stuff, and new song "Grey" is no different. If you like music that's equal parts heavy and melodic, you should not sleep on these songs.

Rose says, "It took some time to figure out how to write vocals for Cavern when I first joined. I wanted to be sure I was complimenting but not over complicating the prominent guitar melodies that Zach writes. Vocally, ‘Grey’ is a good mix of following already present guitar melodies and adding subtly different secondary melodies. I always begin by humming multiple tracks of what feels right into my recording software. Once I have several takes, I’ll play them back all at once along with the instrumental tracks. There is typically a very obvious best fit from the vocal takes that will pop out when I play them back. From there I just keep polishing and editing."

She continues, "Even though my lyrics end up being pretty heavy in content, they are always the last step in the writing process. The lyrics for each song usually begin with a random phrase that keeps repeating in my head and that goes along with the melody. Once that phrase is present, I just build off of it. I don’t always know where the lyrics are going to go. It’s kind of like riding a wave and building a puzzle at the same time. ‘Grey’ ended up being reminiscent of the duality that is present in love, whether it be self-love or love for another person."

"As far as the writing goes, we like to just go with what feels right," drummer Stephen Schrock adds. "We never set out to do anything specific. We just kind of try a million different things until something resonates with us. I can remember this song taking a little longer than usual to finish because I just wanted the drums to serve the song but not be boring which is a common struggle for any musician whilst writing, I suppose. I hate cymbals as well, so I always try to keep things interesting without relying too much on cymbals. Fuck cymbals."

Listen to both songs below...

Tracklist

1. River

2. Grey

3. Powdered

4. Red Moon

5. Dove

6. Fade Before The Flood

